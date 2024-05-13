Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to watch

Rangers effectively conceded the Scottish Premier title to Celtic with defeat at Parkhead on Saturday and the dejected Gers return to action just a few days later when Dundee visit Ibrox.

Clearly the Light Blues are a cut above the Dee, but motivation is likely to have been sapped by the Old Firm defeat and Philippe Clement has a whole host of first-team players missing for Tuesday's contest.

John Lundstram is suspended, while Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, John Souttar, Abdallah Sima, Danilo, Ryan Jack, Rabbi Matondo, Oscar Cortes and Alex Lowry are all injured. That leaves Ben Davies as the only fit central defender available.

Fortunately for Rangers, Dundee have scored only two goals in their last five matches and they have hit the net just five times in their last seven away games.

Rangers should be too strong but it would be unwise to expect a wide-margin Gers victory.

Partick host Raith in the first leg of the Scottish Premiership playoff semi-final and Rovers look excellent value to achieve a positive result.

Thistle were pretty fortunate to beat Airdrie in the quarter-finals and Kris Doolan’s men look to have far more on their plate against Raith.

The Kirkcaldy side were clear second-best in the Championship this season, finishing 14 points clear of Thistle and they avoided defeat in all four of their games against the Maryhill men.

At 13-10, Rovers look an excellent draw-no-bet play at Firhill.

