Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race17 MINS
15:05 HerefordHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race17 MINS
15:05 HerefordHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Scottish football

Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Tuesday's Scottish action

Philippe Clement will be disappointed with the way Rangers have ended the season
Philippe Clement will be disappointed with the way Rangers have ended the seasonCredit: Stu Forster

When to watch

Rangers v Dundee Sky Sports Football, 7.30pm Tuesday
Partick v Raith  BBC Scotland, 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Rangers to win & under 3.5 goals
2pts 6-4 bet365, Boyles 

Raith draw no bet
2pts 13-10 Hills

Image link

Tuesday's Scottish football predictions

Rangers effectively conceded the Scottish Premier title to Celtic with defeat at Parkhead on Saturday and the dejected Gers return to action just a few days later when Dundee visit Ibrox. 

Clearly the Light Blues are a cut above the Dee, but motivation is likely to have been sapped by the Old Firm defeat and Philippe Clement has a whole host of first-team players missing for Tuesday's contest. 

John Lundstram is suspended, while Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, John Souttar, Abdallah Sima, Danilo, Ryan Jack, Rabbi Matondo, Oscar Cortes and Alex Lowry are all injured. That leaves Ben Davies as the only fit central defender available. 

Fortunately for Rangers, Dundee have scored only two goals in their last five matches and they have hit the net just five times in their last seven away games. 

Rangers should be too strong but it would be unwise to expect a wide-margin Gers victory. 

Partick host Raith in the first leg of the Scottish Premiership playoff semi-final and Rovers look excellent value to achieve a positive result. 

Thistle were pretty fortunate to beat Airdrie in the quarter-finals and Kris Doolan’s men look to have far more on their plate against Raith.

The Kirkcaldy side were clear second-best in the Championship this season, finishing 14 points clear of Thistle and they avoided defeat in all four of their games against the Maryhill men. 

At 13-10, Rovers look an excellent draw-no-bet play at Firhill. 

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport

Published on 13 May 2024inScottish football

Last updated 14:32, 13 May 2024

iconCopy
more inScottish football
more inBetting offers
more inScottish football
more inBetting offers