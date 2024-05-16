James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Dejan Kulusevski first goalscorer vs Sheffield United

4pm Sunday

1pt each-way 15-2 bet365

Bolton to win & under 3.5 goals vs Oxford

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 4.15pm Saturday

1pt 13-8 Betfair, BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Crawley to beat Crewe

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 1pm Sunday

3pts 11-10 bet365

Kevin Stoger anytime goalscorer vs Werder Bremen

2.30pm Saturday

1pt 100-30 Betfair, BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Best Premier League bet

Sheffield United vs Tottenham

4pm Sunday

Tottenham came up short against the Premier League's top team on Tuesday and they finish Ange Postecoglou's debut season against bottom club Sheffield United.

Spurs put in a decent shift in their 2-0 defeat to title favourites Manchester City, whose substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega made two fine saves to deny Dejan Kulusevski before standing firm in his one-on-one duel with Heung-Min Son.

Kulusevski, a second-half sub like Ortega, briefly threatened to become an Arsenal folk hero during a bright display in which he had three shots, two of them on target, in 35 minutes.

The Sweden winger should be restored to the starting line-up at Bramall Lane and he is a tempting each-way first-goalscorer bet against the worst defence in Premier League history.

The Blades have conceded 101 goals in 37 games, including 34 in nine home matches against top-half clubs, and Kulusevski scored an injury-time winner when these teams met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

Best League One playoff final bet

Bolton vs Oxford

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 4.15pm Saturday

Bolton led Barnsley 5-2 on aggregate in their League One playoff semi-final tie before two late goals from the Tykes set up a nervy finale for the Trotters.

However, Bolton should be more ruthless in Saturday's final against Oxford, who edged past Peterborough 2-1 on aggregate after Cameron Brannagan's penalty earned them a 1-1 draw at London Road.

That was Oxford's only shot on target in the second leg and they failed to score in both regular-season meetings with Bolton, drawing 0-0 at home in November before a 5-0 away defeat in March.

Oxford have scored only five goals in their last five games and three of those were Brannagan penalties, so backing Bolton to win and under 3.5 goals looks the best approach at Wembley.

Best League Two playoff final bet

Crawley vs Crewe

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 1pm Sunday

Crawley and Crewe qualified for the League Two playoff final in contrasting styles as the Red Devils thrashed MK Dons 8-1 on aggregate before the Railwaymen squeezed past Doncaster on penalties.

Crewe deserve credit for overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit away to in-form Donny but they managed only four shots on target in 210 minutes and have to be opposed in the final.

The Railwaymen ran out of steam in the regular season, winning only two of their last 12 matches and scoring twice in their last seven.

Best European bet

Werder Bremen vs Bochum

2.30pm Saturday

Bochum were reduced to ten men inside 15 minutes of last weekend's 5-0 battering by Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen but they should be more competitive at Werder Bremen.

Attacking midfielder Kevin Stoger had 15 shots in four appearances leading up to the Leverkusen loss, scoring twice in last month's 3-2 home win over Hoffenheim.

The Austrian converted a penalty and racked up five attempts at goal in February's victory over Bayern Munich and averages an impressive 2.4 shots per game this season.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Crystal Palace

The in-form Eagles should be too slick for Aston Villa, who have sealed Champions League qualification and conceded 12 goals in their last five games in all competitions.

Blowout

Brest

Hosts Toulouse beat PSG 3-1 last weekend and have lost only one of their seven Ligue 1 games against top-four clubs such as Brest this season.

Accumulator

Crystal Palace 5-6, Crawley 11-10, Bayer Leverkusen 3-10, Lyon 12-25. £1 accumulator returns £7.39 with bet365.

Both teams to score

Games at Liverpool 8-11, Werder Bremen 21-50, Roma 21-20. £1 accumulator returns £5.03 with Coral & Ladbrokes

