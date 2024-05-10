Saturday's Bundesliga and La Liga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Draw in Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund

Sky Sports Football, 5.30pm

1pt 3-1 Hills

Mallorca to beat Las Palmas

LaLigaTV, 1pm

1pt 7-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Saturday European football predictions

The draw is never the most glamorous betting selection but it is an appropriate pick for Saturday evening's Bundesliga clash between Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund will be nursing a celebratory hangover from Tuesday's 1-0 win over Paris St-Germain - a result which has put them in the Champions League final against Real Madrid next month.

The coming weeks will likely be focused on preparation for that contest for Edin Terzic's men, who are assured of Champions League football next term with the Bundesliga's top five qualifying.

Rotation and experimentation could be on the cards when they visit the Mewa Arena on Saturday and Mainz can capitalise.

While Dortmund have little to play for in their remaining Bundesliga fixtures, Mainz are fighting for their lives in the division's relegation battle.

They are two clear points off safety - or one if there is an eight-goal swing with Union Berlin - but have enjoyed a resurgent run since losing 8-1 to Bayern Munich in March.

Mainz are unbeaten in their last seven games, conceding only four times in the process, and a share of the spoils is the way to go when they face Dortmund.

Mallorca are six points clear of the relegation zone in La Liga with four matches to play but they cannot afford to be complacent and should see off Las Palmas.

The highlight of Mallorca's season was reaching the final of the Copa del Rey in April but their league campaign has been underwhelming.

However, they showed some grit in recent home fixtures with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, having been edged 1-0 in each of those contests.

And Las Palmas head into this game in dire form following a run of eight successive defeats in La Liga, so the home team are worth backing to take maximum points.

