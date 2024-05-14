Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

7.45pm Wednesday

Best bets

Hearts

2pts 13-8 bet365

Ross County draw no bet

2pts 11-10 general

Scottish football predictions

Hibernian called time on Nick Montgomery's spell in Edinburgh yesterday and it's another bump in what has been a turbulent season for the Leith club. Hibs were beaten 4-0 by Aberdeen at Easter Road on Sunday and it's difficult to have much confidence in the capital club when they host Motherwell.

Celtic will be confirmed as champions if they can earn a point or more at Kilmarnock, but Killie have already beaten the Bhoys twice at Rugby Park this season and Derek McInnes' men will be looking to delay the visitors' title party.

Hearts have been clear third-best behind Glasgow's big two this season and the Jambos look a worthwhile bet when they head to St Mirren.

Steven Naismith's men were mightily impressive when hammering Dundee 3-0 at Tynecastle on Saturday and the progressive Edinburgh outfit have sustained just four defeats in their last 24 matches. St Mirren are flattered by their top-six position and the Buddies have won only one of their last seven games.

Ross County can move clear of the relegation playoff place if they can beat St Johnstone in Perth and County look overpriced to pick up at least a point.

The Saints have lost six of their last seven games and scored only three goals in their last six McDiarmid Park matches so 11-8 looks a woefully short price about arguably the SPL's weakest team.

