Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Saint Patrick's +0.5

7.45pm Friday

4pts 3-4 bet365

Shamrock Rovers -1 on Asian Handicap

7.45pm Friday

3pts 21-20 bet365

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Can Stephen Kenny work his magic at St Patrick's Athletic?

Punters who back the Saints on Friday evening at home to Derry will hope so and there are grounds for expecting that Pat's can enjoy a bounce with the former Ireland manager announced as new boss on Thursday.

There are eight points between the pair but clearly Saints can do a fair bit better than they have been so far and Richmond Park will be rocking.

Pat's have yet to click this season but they have a good squad and this is a handy time to be facing Derry.

It has been a crazy few weeks for Dundalk, who let go of Stephen O'Donnell in April. Interim replacement Brian Gartland was released by the club at the weekend, while O'Donnell's long-term replacement Noel King quit on medical grounds on Wednesday.

Shamrock Rovers have been coughing up a lot of goals but they are creating loads of chances and they should cruise to victory against a Dundalk side who lost 4-1 to Waterford.

Rovers have Jack Byrne and Neil Farrugia fit again and are nearly back at full strength. They should win and Dundalk's heads are likely to drop if they concede in the first half.

