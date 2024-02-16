Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

Today's Offers 8 All offers

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Arsenal to win to nil v Burnley

1pt 6-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Fulham draw no bet v Aston Villa

1pt 6-5 bet365, BoyleSports

Anthony Gordon to score at any time v Bournemouth

1pt 15-8 bet365

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals in Nottingham Forest v West Ham

2pts 11-10 general

Tottenham to win & BTTS v Wolves

1pt 13-8 bet365, Betfair, Hills

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Burnley v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal have propelled themselves back into the Premier League reckoning with four successive wins and can keep the pressure on at the top with victory away to Burnley.

The Gunners have been scintillating going forwards in the last month, thrashing West Ham 6-0 on Sunday to take their goal tally to 16 in their last four matches.

But Mikel Arteta's men also deserve credit for their defensive work, having restricted both West Ham and Liverpool to one shot on target each in their last two games.

With that in mind, a win to nil could be the way to go when they visit Burnley, who have endured a terrible start to 2024.

The Clarets have not won a game since December, having lost five and drawn two of their seven games since then.

Vincent Kompany's men are staring down the barrel at relegation and could struggle for inspiration against the red-hot Gunners.

Burnley v Arsenal team news

Burnley: Charlie Taylor could return to the Burnley squad, having been sidelined since early January, but Jordan Beyer, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are all out.

Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe are edging closer to returns but are doubts, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko are expected to miss out again.

Burnley v Arsenal predicted line-ups

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Delcriox; Odobert, Berge, Brownhill, Bruun Larsen; Amdouni, Datro Fofana.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Burnley v Arsenal key stat

Burnley have picked up just two points from their last seven matches.

Best bet for Burnley v Arsenal :

Arsenal to win to nil

1pt 6-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Verdict by Liam Flin

Fulham v Aston Villa predictions

Aston Villa’s defeat to Manchester United was a disaster, not only because of the 2-1 loss to their inconsistent visitors, but also due to the serious injury suffered by their only natural defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

Things went from bad to worse for Unai Emery in the week when it was announced that centre-back Diego Carlos had suffered a hamstring problem in training and the injury-stricken Villans, whose only win in six matches came against Premier League basement boys Sheffield United, could be set to suffer more misery at Fulham.

The Cottagers have won three of their last four home meetings with Villa. They’ve also won six of their last nine Premier League matches at Craven Cottage in a run that has included a 2-1 victory over title challengers Arsenal and an impressive 5-0 triumph against West Ham.

After scoring three against a solid Bournemouth side last Saturday, Marco Silva’s men may be about to put the depleted Villans to the sword.

Fulham v Aston Villa team news

Fulham: Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey are back from the Africa Cup of Nations and could be in Marco Silva’s plans, as could Kenny Tete and Tosin Adarabioyo who are both nearing a return, while Raul Jimenez is the only confirmed absentee for the hosts.

Aston Villa: Villa’s Boubacar Kamara was forced off in their defeat against Manchester United and will miss this trip to Fulham alongside long-term absentees Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia as well as Jhon Duran and Ezri Konsa. Their centre-back crisis was worsened in the week too when Diego Carlos suffered a hamstring problem in training, and the Brazilian is also out.

Fulham v Aston Villa predicted line-ups

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Cairney, Palhinha; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Muniz

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Torres, Lenglet, Digne; Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Tielemans, Bailey; Watkins

Fulham v Aston Villa key stat

Fulham have won six of their last nine Premier League home matches

Best bet for Fulham v Aston Villa :

Fulham draw no bet

1pt 6-5 bet365, BoyleSports

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Newcastle v Bournemouth predictions

Newcastle fans have not been short of entertainment this season and only the top three have scored more than the Magpies’ total of 51.

However an injury crisis that seems to have lasted most of the season has left them too open at the back and as a result seven of their last nine league games have ended with four or more goals.

They host a Bournemouth side who have struggled since Christmas, taking just two points from the last 15 available.

The Cherries got the better of Newcastle 2-0 in November’s reverse fixture so there is no room for complacency for Eddie Howe’s men.

Injuries to Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak mean that Anthony Gordon will lead the line for the home team and he looks the value selection to get on the scoresheet.

The former Everton man has seven league goals and could add to the Magpies’ impressive tally this term.

Newcastle v Bournemouth team news

Newcastle: Callum Wilson, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, Nick Pope, Elliot Anderson, Matt Targett, Alexander Isak and Joe Willock are all injury absentees. Jacob Murphy is a major doubt.

Bournemouth: James Hill, Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks and Max Aarons are injured while Phillip Billing is suspended.

Newcastle v Bournemouth predicted line-ups

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Miley, Guimaraes; Almiron, Gordon, Barnes

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Tavernier, Scott, Semenyo; Solanke

Newcastle v Bournemouth key stat

Newcastle's last six Premier League matches have each produced over 3.5 goals

Best bet for Newcastle v Bournemouth

Anthony Gordon to score at any time

1pt 15-8 bet365

Verdict by Joe Casey

Nottingham Forest v West Ham predictions

Both of these sides are yet to win a Premier League match in 2024 so it would be fair to assume this meeting between Nottingham Forest and West Ham could be cagey.

However, the Hammers have conceded nine times in their past two games while the Reds have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 13 league matches, suggesting that goals may flow at the City Ground just as they did in the London Stadium reverse fixture which ended with five goals.

Taiwo Awoniyi has scored in both of his previous appearances against West Ham and could have a big impact once more while David Moyes’ side have netted seven goals in their last two matches against Forest, hinting that both teams could help bring up a high total in a clash that both clubs will be desperate to win.

Nottingham Forest v West Ham team news

Nottingham Forest: Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that this game will come too soon for Africa Cup of Nations finalists Ola Aina, Ibrahim Sangare and Willy Boly, so they all miss out alongside Chris Wood while Gonzalo Montiel is a doubt.

West Ham: The Hammers have no fresh injury concerns but, following their heavy defeat to Arsenal, David Moyes could ring the changes and Michail Antonio's return gives him a much-needed extra option in attack. Lucas Paqueta is back in training but is not ready to feature just yet.

Nottingham Forest v West Ham predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Niakhate, Murillo, Tavares; Yates, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Johnson, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Phillips, Soucek; Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Kudus; Antonio

Nottingham Forest v West Ham key stat

Nottingham Forest have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 13 Premier League games

Best bet for Nottingham Forest v West Ham :

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals

2pts 11-10 general

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Tottenham v Wolves predictions

With a decent run of form behind them and players returning from injuries, things are looking up for Tottenham, who can boost their top-four prospects with a win over Wolves.

Ange Postecoglou heads into Saturday's game with a near-fully fit squad at his disposal and will be looking to build on an excellent run of results at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have won their last five home league games on the spin, scoring at least twice in each of them, and they can justify favouritism against the visitors.

Hwang Hee-Chan may be back but Wolves are seriously hindered by the absence of Matheus Cunha, who has nine goals in the league this term, and they lost 2-0 against Brentford last time out.

But they scored seven goals across their two games beforehand against Chelsea and Manchester United and, even with Cunha missing, they can claim a consolation goal in north London.

Tottenham v Wolves team news

Tottenham: Tottenham's squad is in good shape with only Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon ruled out for the visit of Wolves, while Destiny Udogie will be assessed after suffering from cramp against Brighton.

Wolves: The away side will be without star forward Matheus Cunha, who is sidelined with a hamstring problem, but Hwang Hee-chan could make his return.

Tottenham v Wolves predicted line-ups

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Wolves (3-4-2-1): Sa; Toti, Dawson, Kilman; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Neto; Hwang.

Tottenham v Wolves key stat

Both teams have scored in 19 of Tottenham's 24 league contests this season.

Best bet for Tottenham v Wolves :

Tottenham to win & both teams to score

1pt 13-8 bet365, Betfair, Hills

Verdict by Liam Flin

