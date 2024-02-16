Manchester City v Chelsea predictions, odds and betting tips: get 30-1 on a goal to be scored with Betfair

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Betfair are offering 30-1 that a goal will be scored in Man City v Chelsea. New customers can visit Betfair to claim that offer.

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Manchester City v Chelsea

You can watch Manchester City v Chelsea in the Premier League at 5.30pm on Saturday February 17, live on Sky Sports Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester City & both teams to score

1pt 13-8 BoyleSports, Hills

Kevin De Bruyne anytime goalscorer

1pt 14-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Click to bet on Man City v Chelsea with Betfair and get 30-1 on a goal to be scored in the match

Manchester City v Chelsea odds

Manchester City 1-3

Chelsea 15-2

Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester City v Chelsea team news

Manchester City

Jack Grealish was forced off with a muscle injury in City's win over Copenhagen and is set to miss out alongside Josko Gvardiol. Bernardo Silva also went off with a knock but is being assessed and may be fit enough to feature along while Mateo Kovacic and Sergio Gomez look set to win their respective races to be fit for this clash.

Chelsea

Malo Gusto is expected to be fit despite limping off against Crystal Palace but Thiago Silva seems likely to miss out alongside Carney Chukwuemeka, Benoit Badiashile and long-term absentees Romeo Lavia, Reece James, Welsey Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Lesley Ugochukwu. Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Robert Sanchez is available and he will battle with Djordje Petrovic to start in goal for the Blues.

Manchester City v Chelsea predictions

Manchester City's victory over Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday extended their winning run to 11 and their usual end-of-season flourish is well under way.

The champions are now 4-7 favourites to retain their crown after being odds-against at times throughout December and serial winner Pep Guardiola will be looking to continue his side's surge towards a fourth consecutive Premier League title when they face Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

They should be confident of getting a win too – although that could be said of any opponent the treble-winners face – as they have won six of their last seven meetings with the Blues to nil, the exception being a 4-4 thriller in November's reverse fixture.

Chelsea have lost five of their last seven league away games while City are on a six-match winning run in the league with an aggregate score of 16-5 that highlights how they are beginning to get back to their best. They are extremely tough to beat at home and have avoided defeat in their last 22 Premier League home matches including 18 wins.

That sequence has included 4-1 victories over Liverpool and Arsenal and it would be no surprise to see Guardiola's men put plenty past a porous Chelsea side who conceded four goals at home to Wolves this month.

While City look set for a 12th straight victory to keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table, they may not have things all their own way.

Chelsea have found some form lately, recording 3-1 away wins at Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in the past ten days, and given they scored four against the Citizens at home, they should be confident of landing a blow against the champions.

City’s defence has been much more vulnerable than in previous seasons and they have conceded 25 league goals already this term, just eight fewer than they shipped in last season's Premier League campaign.

Both teams have scored in six of the Citizens' last eight league matches, suggesting the Blues, led by in-form forward Cole Palmer, should be able to get on the scoresheet in Manchester.

Someone else who may find the net at the Etihad is Kevin De Bruyne, who has wasted no time in returning to form following his lengthy absence, notching four assists and a goal in his last four league appearances.

The Belgian is a man for the big occasion, having scored 23 goals and provided 17 assists in his 64 Premier League matches against the other big-six sides, and he could haunt his former club once again.

De Bruyne has netted four times in his last six starts against Chelsea and is looking sharper with every game since his return from injury, suggesting he could have a big impact in an important win for his side.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in six of Manchester City's last eight Premier League matches

Probable teams

Manchester City (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri; Foden, De Bruyne, Nunes, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Akanji, Lewis, Kovacic, Silva, Wright, Bobb, Alvarez

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Gallagher, Jackson; Palmer

Subs: Sanchez, Gilchrist, Chalobah, Casadei, Sterling, Nkunku, Mudryk

Inside info

Manchester City

Star man Erling Haaland

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Nathan Ake

Chelsea

Star man Cole Palmer

Top scorer Cole Palmer

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Nicolas Jackson

Assist ace Cole Palmer

Set-piece aerial threat Axel Disasi

Manchester City v Chelsea b et builder predictions

Cole Palmer to score or assist

If Chelsea are to score it is likely that Cole Palmer will be involved in the goal. The former City youngster netted the equaliser in the reverse fixture and has scored five goals and assisted four more in ten Premier League games since.

Ben Chilwell to commit a foul

Chilwell has fouled an opponent eight times in his last five matches, committing at least one foul in each of those games, and it looks likely that he will attract the attention of the referee against City, who will have either Jeremy Doku or Phil Foden relentlessly attacking the England left-back.

Rodri to have a shot on target

Rodri already has five Premier League goals this term and has registered 21 shots - five on target - in his last ten games. He is a man for the big occasion having scored the winner in the 2023 Champions League final, so take the Spaniard to test Chelsea's goalkeeper in this clash.

Price guide: 15-2

Get 30-1 on a goal to be scored in Man City v Chelsea with Betfair

We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering new customers 30-1 on a goal to be scored in Man City v Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab this Betfair betting offer. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the Join button on their homepage. Open a new account using promo code ZFBDXK. Deposit a minimum of £10 by card (Apple Pay deposits are not eligible). Place a max £1 bet on the 'over 0.5 goals' market in Man City v Chelsea Exchange, Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Oddsboost bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion. You will receive your free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 7 days.

Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Man City v Chelsea betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customer offer.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets.

Free bets are valid 7 days.

only deposits with cards are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

Further T&Cs apply, visit Betfair for more information.

Please gamble responsibly.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.