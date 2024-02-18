Everton v Crystal Palace predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Everton v Crystal Palace

You can watch Everton v Crystal Palace in the Premier League at 8pm on Monday February 19, live on Sky Sports Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Everton to win & under 3.5 goals

2pts 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Everton v Crystal Palace odds

Everton 7-10

Crystal Palace 9-2

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Everton v Crystal Palace team news

Everton

Andre Gomes and Arnaut Danjuma have been confirmed as out for this fixture by Everton boss Sean Dyche and will join long-term absentee Dele Alli on the sidelines. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ben Godfrey are close to returns after injury and illness respectively and could feature.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles are again without star men Michael Olise, Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze for this clash as well as long-term absentees Cheick Doucoure, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Rob Holding. Will Hughes suffered a knock in Palace’s loss to Chelsea on Monday and is a doubt for the trip to Goodison Park.

Everton v Crystal Palace predictions

Crystal Palace's preparation for this game has been disrupted by the uncertainty surrounding their manager, in more ways than one.

The week began with a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea and by Thursday it looked increasingly likely that Roy Hodgson was set to be sacked before the 76-year-old unfortunately fell ill at training last Thursday, leaving the Eagles without a boss for Monday's trip to Everton.

Hodgson remains in charge for now, but his health problems mean Palace have not been able to appoint a new boss as they had planned ahead of this match, leaving their preparation for the trip to Goodison Park disjointed and disrupted – the last thing a side who have failed to win any of their last seven away games needed.

The Toffees are also out of form, though, and are winless in their last seven fixtures, but Sean Dyche will be hoping to make the most of the Eagles' off-field distractions to earn a much-needed three points.

With Palace winless in their last nine visits to Goodison Park, Dyche will be confident of getting a win that would take his tally of Premier League victories over the Eagles to eight, which would see them tie with Bournemouth as the side he has beaten most in the division.

The Toffees have already beaten their visitors twice this term, winning 3-2 in the reverse league fixture and 1-0 in an FA Cup replay following a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park, and should have enough talent to defeat their depleted and distracted opponents.

Top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure's absence has been keenly felt by the Toffees in recent weeks as Everton have scored just two goals in their three league games since his last appearance, but he is expected to be back for this clash and could help punish the weakened Eagles.

Palace are without star men Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze for this contest and are also missing key defensive cogs Marc Guehi and Cheick Doucoure, which could leave them exposed and open the door for the Toffees to get a needed three points.

However, a high-scoring encounter looks unlikely. The recent FA Cup clash and subsequent replay produced a total of one goal and just one of the last five meetings has seen over 3.5 goals scored.

Only two of Everton's 12 Premier League home games this term have seen the ball hit the net more than three times, which is unsurprising given Dyche's preference for keeping things tight, and with Palace missing Eze and Olise they look unlikely to add too many to the total at Goodison either.

A win for the Toffees would see them move to just two points behind the Eagles, who are looking over their shoulder as their injury crisis and poor form continues, and they look set to get the three points they desire in a relatively tight affair.

Key stat

Everton are unbeaten in their last nine home matches against Crystal Palace, winning six

Probable teams

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Patterson, Keane, Onana, Young, Beto, Chermiti, Dobbin

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Henderson; Munoz, Richards, Andersen, Mitchell; Lerma, Wharton, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Franca.

Subs: Clyne, Tomkins, Riedewald, Hughes, Ahamada, Ozoh, Edouard

Inside info

Everton

Star man Abdoulaye Doucoure

Top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet Idrissa Gueye

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Crystal Palace

Star man Jordan Ayew

Top scorer Jean-Phillipe Mateta

Penalty taker Jordan Ayew

Card magnet Jefferson Lerma

Assist ace Jordan Ayew

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

Everton v Crystal Palace b et builder predictions

Jack Harrison to score or assist

Harrison has scored in his last two matches at Goodison Park and notched an assist in the reverse fixture against Palace.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta to have 1+ shot on target

Mateta has registered a shot on target in each of his last two outings, defeats to Chelsea and Brighton, and could test Jordan Pickford despite having few chances again.

Daniel Munoz to commit 1+ foul

Munoz has committed five fouls in his first two games as an Eagle, being booked in both of those matches, and could have a tough time up against Dwight McNeil.

Guide price 11-2 with Paddy Power

