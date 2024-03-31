Manchester City vs Arsenal bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for 1+ shots on target: Premier League free bets

The Premier returns this weekend after the international break and there is a blockbuster match at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City take on Arsenal. To mark the occasion, Sky Bet are offering enhanced odds of 40-1 for 1+ shot on target.

Can Arteta's Gunners get one over on the title holders or will Pep Guardiola get the better of his old understudy? Get 40-1 for 1+ shot on target in Sunday's Premier League match between Manchester City vs Arsenal.

Manchester City vs Arsenal bet builder tips for today's match

Here's our 35-1 bet slip for Manchester City vs Arsenal:

Arsenal to win @29-10 with Sky Bet

Guardiola's squad was struck by injuries during the international break, casting doubt on key personnel including Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Manuel Akanji. This could be the perfect time for Arsenal to snatch a victory at the Etihad.

Rodri to commit 2+ fouls @8-11 with Sky Bet

Protecting a depleted Man City backline might put Rodri under more pressure than usual. He's already averaging over one foul per game and in a game of this magnitude, he could be a good pick to get in the referee's bad books.

Phil Foden to score or assist @5-4 with Sky Bet

In-form Phil Foden is enjoying the best season of his career and with 18 goal contributions already this season, he may be the man feeding Erling Haaland in Kevin De Bruyne's absence.

Erling Haaland to have 1+ shots on target @1-1 with Sky Bet

Speaking of Erling Haaland, it seems inevitable that the Norwegian powerhouse will bag at least a goal, let alone a shot on target.

Note that odds are accurate at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

How can I watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match?

You can watch the match on Sky Sports and NOW TV.

