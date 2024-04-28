Football accumulator tips for Monday April 29: Back our 9-1 acca plus get £40 in free bets with Betfred

Leicester have the chance to seal the Championship title when they travel to Preston on Monday night and there are also top-flight fixtures in Spain, Italy and Portugal.

We are tipping the Foxes to get the job done at Deepdale as part of our Monday fourfold which pays out at 9-1 with Betfred.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Genoa to beat Cagliari

Leicester to beat Preston

Barcelona to beat Valencia

Estrela to beat Farense

Genoa vs Cagliari

Genoa have a solid home record against teams below them in Serie A, winning four and drawing two of their six matches. They can pick up another three points against Cagliari, who have won only once away from home this term.

Preston vs Leicester

Leicester are already assured of automatic promotion from the Championship after Leeds lost 4-0 at QPR on Friday but the Foxes should wrap up the title with a victory at Preston, who have failed to score in five of their last six matches.

Barcelona vs Valencia

Barcelona suffered a contentious 3-2 defeat at Real Madrid last time out but they had won five of their previous six league matches to nil. Valencia have taken just one point from seven away matches against teams in the top half and are unlikely to improve that record at Barca.

Estrela vs Farense

Estrela are scrapping hard at the bottom of Portugal's Primeira Liga and their only defeat in their last six games came against leaders Sporting. Five of Estrela's six wins this season have come at home and visitors Farense have lost four of their last five on the road.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.