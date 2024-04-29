Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction, betting tips and odds: Real can stand firm at the Allianz Arena

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

You can watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid in the Champions League at 8pm on Tuesday, April 30, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bets

1-1 draw

1pt 6-1 general

Eduardo Camavinga to be shown first card

1pt 11-1 bet365

You can bet on Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid odds

Bayern Munich 6-4

Real Madrid 19-10

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid predictions

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid edged past Arsenal and Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals and the European powerhouses could prove hard to separate in Tuesday's semi-final first leg at the Allianz Arena.

A Bayern side featuring former Tottenham players Harry Kane and Eric Dier beat Arsenal 1-0 in Munich to seal a 3-2 aggregate win over the title-chasing Gunners.

Real kept alive their hopes of a record-extending 15th European title by knocking out holders and trophy favourites City on penalties at the Etihad Stadium following a pulsating 4-4 aggregate draw.

Carlo Ancelotti's men had been walloped 4-0 at the Etihad in last season's semi-final second leg before a far more enjoyable visit to Manchester this term and they look in good shape for a testing trip to Munich.

While Bayern's run of 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles has been comprehensively ended by Bayer Leverkusen, Real are on the brink of regaining the crown in La Liga.

Since their shootout success against the Citizens, they have beaten Barcelona 3-2 in an acrimonious encounter and won 1-0 away to Real Sociedad on Friday despite missing attacking gems Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo.

Both Bellingham, who will be facing his national-team captain Kane, and Rodrygo, who scored early goals in both legs of the quarter-final tie against City, are expected to start in Munich and Lucas Vazquez is a classy understudy for suspended right-back Dani Carvajal.

Ancelotti's opposite number Thomas Tuchel is aiming to reach a Champions League final with a third different club, having lost to Bayern as Paris St-Germain boss in 2020 before winning the trophy with Chelsea a year later.

Tuchel is set to leave Bayern at the end of the season and his hopes of going out on a high may be hampered by injuries to several first-team regulars.

However, the Bavarian heavyweights were good value for their home win over Arsenal, impressively subduing the Gunners' creative players and winning the shot count 15-8.

Visitors Real have an enviable blend of youthful superstars – Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni – coupled with the vast Champions League experience of Ancelotti, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Both legs of the City tie finished level after 90 minutes and Real had come through a tight last-16 clash with RB Leipzig, winning 1-0 in Germany before a 1-1 draw in Madrid, so the 1-1 correct score is worth a bet again.

Real's Camavinga is an eye-catching price to be shown the first card of the evening. The defensive midfielder has been booked in four of his last five starts in La Liga and only two players have committed more fouls than the France international in this season's Champions League.

Key stat

Real Madrid's last three Champions League matches have ended in 90-minute draws

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid team news

Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies returns from a European suspension but Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano and Konrad Laimer are doubts. Kingsley Coman, Sacha Boey and Bouna Sarr remain sidelined.

Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal serves a one-match ban so Lucas Vazquez should start at right-back. Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy are all expected to be fit after missing Friday's win at Real Sociedad due to illness.

Probable teams

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Kim, Dier, Davies; Goretzka, Pavlovic; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Subs: Sane, De Ligt, Tel, Laimer, Choupo-Moting, Guerreiro, Mazraoui

Real Madrid (4-3-1-2): Lunin; Vazquez, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Subs: Diaz, Modric, Nacho, Militao, Ceballos, Guler, Joselu

Inside info

Bayern Munich

Star man Harry Kane

Top scorer Harry Kane

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Card magnet Aleksandar Pavlovic

Assist ace Jamal Musiala

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Kane

Real Madrid

Star man Jude Bellingham

Top scorer Jude Bellingham

Penalty taker Jude Bellingham

Card magnet Antonio Rudiger

Assist ace Vincius Junior

Set-piece aerial threat Antonio Rudiger

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid b et builder predictions

Real Madrid or draw double chance

Bayern Munich have lost only one of their last 24 home Champions League matches but Real are in fine form after knocking out Manchester City

Leon Goretzka to have two or more shots

The Bayern midfielder had three attempts in the home win over Arsenal and has had at least two shots in five of his last six Bundesliga games

Rodrygo to score or assist a goal

Real's winger scored in both legs against City and has 15 goals contributions in 26 starts in La Liga this season

Pays out at 7-2 with bet365

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.