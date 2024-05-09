Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Galway United

7.45pm Friday

3pts 10-11 Betfair

Both teams to score in Shamrock Rovers vs St Patrick's

7.45pm Friday

2pts 17-20 Bet365

Dundalk

7.45pm Friday

1pt 9-4 general

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Galway United should continue their superb run of form by getting the better of Connacht rivals Sligo Rovers in Terryland on Friday evening.

John Caulfield's side have been solid this season and sit in fourth place having already beaten Derry City, Shelbourne and Bohemians. The challenge will be scoring goals in tight games – they have looked short of firepower at times – but this weekend's opponents are far from watertight in defence.

United can expect a huge home crowd and, with Caulfield having made them exceptionally hard to beat, they rate a confident bet against Sligo, who are still missing key players.

Shamrock Rovers face St Patrick's and anyone considering taking short odds about Rovers should be concerned that they lost 3-1 at home to Waterford on Monday. Saints, meanwhile, could improve following the departure of manager Jon Daly.

Pat's won the corresponding contest 2-1 earlier in the campaign and, with Rovers having won only one of their last five, this looks harder to call than the odds suggest. At a shade of odds-on, backing both teams to score makes more appeal.

It has been one of the most unpredictable starts to a League of Ireland season in many years and 9-4 shots Dundalk look too big for their trip to Waterford.

Dundalk have been competitive in their matches since Stephen O'Donnell's departure and the Blues have a poor home record this term.

Leaders Shelbourne had to work hard to earn a point when they last faced Drogheda but should claim victory this time around, while O'Donnell's addition to Bohemians' management team as Alan Reynolds' assistant could bring about some improvement when they travel to Derry.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.