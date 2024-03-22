Saturday's international friendly predictions and free football tips

Best bets

​Rasmus Hojlund to score v Switzerland

Saturday 7pm

1pt 21-10 bet365



France to win & over 2.5 goals

Saturday 8pm

1pt 7-4 bet365

Kylian Mbappe to score v Germany

Saturday 8pm

1pt 6-5 bet365

Saturday international football predictions

France are 4-1 second-favourites for Euro 2024, but they can demonstrate their quality, and perhaps why they should head the market, in their friendly with tournament hosts Germany in Lyon.

Les Bleus have been exceptional on home soil since their dramatic penalty-shootout defeat to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final, winning all five of their home matches by an aggregate score of 25-1 since that loss in Qatar.

Germany, meanwhile, failed to make it out of their group in Qatar and they are yet to show any real improvement since that disappointing effort, losing six of their 11 matches following their World Cup exit in a run which has included defeats to Poland, Turkey, Colombia and Japan.

They are at least scoring goals, netting seven in their last five matches, and Julian Nagelsmann’s side did France 2-1 in Dortmund in September.

Nagelsmann is not a coach to let games pass him by, especially when considering the array of attacking talent at his disposal, so the Germans could certainly play their part in an entertaining encounter at the Groupama Stadium.

However, it would be a big shock to see the visitors prevail in France, where Les Bleus will be looking to demonstrate their credentials as potential Euro 2024 winners by overpowering their illustrious rivals.

Creator-in-chief Antoine Griezmann has been ruled out for this clash putting even greater pressure on France skipper Kylian Mbappe to deliver the goods.

Mbappe signed off for the international break with a brilliant hat-trick for Paris St-Germain against Montpellier last weekend and he is averaging more than one goal per game (38 in 37) for the French champions this season.

The 25-year-old has scored 46 goals in 75 international appearances and he is closing in on France’s record goalscorer Olivier Giroud, who has scored 56 goals for the two-time World Cup winners.

He could move ever nearer to his teammate by scoring against Germany in Lyon.

Another in-form forward will be in action earlier on Saturday evening, when Rasmus Hojlund is set to lead the line for Denmark.

Hojlund netted seven times in as many games for Manchester United before joining up with the Danish side and his international record is exceptional – the young forward has scored seven times in just ten appearances for his country.

Denmark’s friendly with Switzerland could be a closely-fought encounter between two talented sides, but Hojlund’s clinical nature could provide the edge as the hosts look to make it eight home wins in a row in Copenhagen.



