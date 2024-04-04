England Women vs Sweden Women predictions and free football tips: Lionesses to edge entertaining contest

Where to watch

ITV1 & STV, 8pm Friday

Best bets

England Women to win & both teams to score

1pt 13-5 bet365

England Women v Sweden Women predictions

Qualifying for Women's Euro 2025 begins on Friday and defending champions England have a tricky opener against Sweden at Wembley Stadium.

The Lionesses made history by winning Women's Euro 2022 at the national stadium and have since reached the final of last year's Women's World Cup, falling at the final hurdle against Spain.

Sarina Wiegman's side failed to make the inaugural Women's Nations League Finals but concluded their group campaign with 3-2 and 6-0 wins over the Netherlands and Scotland at the end of last year.

And after 7-2 and 5-1 wins over Austria and Italy in their first two friendlies of 2024, it is fair to say the Lionesses are again shaping up well.

Sweden were semi-finalists at the Women's World Cup and can be a tough nut to crack but given their goalscoring form and home advantage, England are around 1-2 to win the game.

Wiegman's side have won their last four matches by an aggregate score of 21-5 but defensive issues have reared their heads and they have kept only one clean sheet in their last five outings.

The extent of England's issues at the back were shown by the fact Lotte Wubben-Moy started through the middle against Italy in February and the absence of Millie Bright is not helping matters.

With that in mind, the best bet could be to combine an England win with both teams to score at 13-5.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.