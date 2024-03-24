England manager Gareth Southgate faces big defensive decisions after Brazil defeat

England's 1-0 friendly defeat to Brazil at Wembley was their first loss since the 2022 World Cup but the Three Lions remain 100-30 favourites to win Euro 2024.

Missing key forwards Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka, England struggled to hurt a Brazil side who had lost their previous three matches before 17-year-old substitute Endrick scored an 80th-minute winner for the visitors.

Despite the result, it was a memorable night for England debutants Anthony Gordon, who started the game, and Ezri Konsa, who replaced the injured Kyle Walker in the 20th minute.

Newcastle winger Gordon is 13-8 with Betfair and Paddy Power to make Gareth Southgate's squad for the European Championship finals in Germany and Aston Villa centre-back Konsa is 23-10, but as short as 5-4 in places. Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo, who also won his first cap against Brazil, is 8-11.

The squad betting suggests there will be few surprises in Southgate's attacking unit but he has some tougher decisions to make in defence.

Centre-back Harry Maguire was unconvincing against Brazil but is long odds-on, along with fellow defenders Walker and John Stones, to make the cut for the finals.

Versatile Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, who made his first England appearance in more than three years on Saturday, is 4-6 to be included, while Ben Chilwell (1-2), Levi Colwill (11-8), Lewis Dunk (6-4), Luke Shaw (6-4) and the uncapped Jarrad Branthwaite (7-4) are also in the frame.

England are 5-6 to beat 100-30 shots Belgium in Tuesday's friendly at Wembley while Euro 2024 hosts Germany are 13-2 to lift the trophy on home soil following Saturday's impressive 2-0 victory over 4-1 second-favourites France.

Florian Wirtz scored after just seven seconds and a Kai Havertz goal wrapped up the win for Julian Nagelsmann's side, who had been 16-5 to beat Les Bleus in Lyon.

