Peterborough vs Oxford prediction, betting tips and odds: Posh could be frustrated

Where to watch Peterborough vs Oxford

You can watch Peterborough vs Oxford in the League one playoffs at 8pm on Wednesday, May 8th, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 11-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Peterborough vs Oxford odds

Peterborough 23-20

Oxford 23-10

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Peterborough vs Oxford predictions

Oxford secured a precious 1-0 advantage from Saturday's keenly contested League One playoff semi-final first leg at home to a Peterborough and they can advance to Wembley by drawing the return match at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium in the weekend encounter but Oxford got their noses in front from a well-worked corner with Cameron Brannagan winning the first header and Elliott Moore nodding home at the back post.

Peterborough gained more control after falling behind but were unable to find an equaliser and they could be in for another frustrating experience against a well-drilled Oxford back-line.

Oxford's defensive work has improved since they were beaten 5-0 at Bolton almost two months ago.

They have conceded only four goals in their last nine games and kept two clean sheets against the Posh, winning 5-0 in last month's league meeting and 1-0 at the weekend.

Peterborough will be more aware than most of the potential for a second-leg recovery, having squandered a 4-0 lead over Sheffield Wednesday in last season's playoffs.

However, Darren Ferguson's side are in a tricky situation because of the need to chase the game against a team with lots of counter-attacking potential.

Oxford head coach Des Buckingham has been brave in recent weeks by playing with two wingers, two attacking midfielders and a centre-forward.

That formation puts a lot of responsibility on holding midfielder Brannagan, but he has risen to the challenge and converted key penalties in the 1-1 draw at home to Stevenage and the 2-1 success at Exeter.

It has taken time for Buckingham to strike the right balance but his team are growing in belief and they can dig out the draw required to keep their season alive.

Key stat

Oxford have lost one of their last nine matches

Peterborough vs Oxford team news

Peterborough

Jeandro Fuchs (knee) remains unavailable but Kwame Poku is fully fit and could challenge David Ajiboye for a starting berth.

Oxford

Will Goodwin (leg) missed the first leg and is a doubt. Sam Long (illness) was an unused substitute at the weekend and is pushing to return.

Probable teams

Peterborough (4-2-3-1): Steer; Katongo, Knight, Edwards, Burrows; Kyprianou, Collins; Poku, Randall, Mason-Clark; Jones.

Subs: Dornelly, Olakigbe, Mothersille, Clarke-Harris, Fernandez, De Haviland, Ajiboye.

Oxford (4-1-4-1): Cumming; Stevens, Moore, Brown, Bennett; Brannagan; Dale, Rodrigues, Goodrham, Murphy; Harris.

Subs: Long, Leigh, McEachran, McGuane, Browne, Bodin, Goodwin.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.