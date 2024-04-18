Football accumulator tips for Friday April 19: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

We are getting to the business end of seasons across Europe and the action continues to come thick and fast with a number of interesting clashes on Friday. We have come up with a four-game accumulator for the night's action and our fourfold pays out at 8-1 with CopyBet .



Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Augsburg

Oxford to beat Stevenage

Athletic Bilbao to beat Granada

Under 2.5 goals in beat Nice vs Lorient

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg

Eintracht have lost just one of their last 14 home Bundesliga matches and they should have too much for Augsburg, who have not beaten a team in the top half of the Bundesliga on the road this season

Oxford vs Stevenage

Three points are a must for League One playoff-chasers Oxford after a defeat to Lincoln last time out, but they have won the other three of their last four games and should see off Stevenage, who saw manager Steve Evans depart this week

Athletic Bilbao vs Granada

Granada have lost five of their last six La Liga matches and face a daunting trip to Bilbao, where Athletic have not lost in their last 15 home games

Nice vs Lorient

Nice have won just two of their last 11 Ligue 1 games and Lorient are winless in four, so confidence is likely to be low in both camps and a nervy, low-scoring match could ensue.

