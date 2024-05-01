Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction, betting tips and odds: London rivals set to entertain

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Chelsea vs Tottenham. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham

You can watch Chelsea vs Tottenham in the Premier League at 7.30pm on Thursday, May 2, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Match prediction & best bet

Both teams to score & over 3.5 goals

2pts 20-23 Coral, Ladbrokes

Chelsea vs Tottenham odds

Chelsea 6-5

Tottenham 2-1

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Chelsea vs Tottenham predictions

Tottenham’s top-four aspirations are fading fast after Sunday’s derby defeat at home to Arsenal and it is getting to the stage in the season where nothing but victory will do.

Spurs still have some hope despite trailing fourth-placed Villa by seven points as they have two games in hand, although two of their final five fixtures are against Liverpool and Manchester City, so this looks a must-win contest at Chelsea.

Ange Postecoglou’s side at least showed some character in Sunday’s 3-2 reverse to rivals Arsenal, having trailed 3-0 after 38 minutes, and they will need to start this match with the same energy that they showed in second half.

Spurs’ defensive deficiencies were evident again, though, and there seems to be a particular vulnerability to their from defending set-pieces.

For all their attacking brilliance, Tottenham have now kept only one clean sheet in 16 league games and it is difficult to see anything but a free-scoring encounter against the enigma that is Chelsea.

The Blues also put in a strong second-half display when coming from 2-0 down to salvage a point at Aston Villa last time out.

Things could have been even better for them had Axel Disasi's stoppage-time winner not been disallowed, but that came after a 5-0 hiding at Arsenal which highlights their unpredictability.

The goals have been coming freely in Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge battles and there have been at least four in each of their last five home league games, with Wolves, Newcastle, Burnley and Manchester United all scoring at least twice.

Over 3.5 goals has been a winning bet in 11 of their last 12 Premier League matches and that trend should continue against Spurs, who will feel they have to claim maximum points.

There have been four or more goals in five of Tottenham's last eight league games and both teams have scored in 20 of their last 24 top-flight matches.

That includes Chelsea’s 4-1 win at Tottenham in November, when Spurs were reduced to nine men at 1-1, and both teams have also scored in seven of their last ten home league games.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in 13 of Chelsea’s last 16 Premier League games.

Chelsea vs Tottenham team news

Chelsea

Thiago Silva joins Enzo Fernandez, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Levi Colwill and Carney Chukwuemeka on the sidelines. Malo Gusto, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are also unlikely to feature.

Tottenham

Timo Werner must be assessed following his early exit against Arsenal and Destiny Udogie, Manuel Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon remain out. However, Oliver Skipp is expected to be fit and Pape Sarr, Richarlison and Giovani Lo Celso will be pushing for starts.

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Chalobah, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson.

Subs: Casadei, Gilchrist, Acheampong, Deivid Washington, Dyer, Tyrique, Sanchez.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son.

Subs: Werner, Richarlison, Emerson, Dragusin, Lo Celso, Gil, Bentancur, Hojbjerg.

Inside info

Chelsea

Star man Cole Palmer

Top scorer Cole Palmer

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Nicolas Jackson

Assist ace Conor Gallagher

Set-piece aerial threat Axel Disasi

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Yves Bissouma

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero

Chelsea vs Tottenham b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Two fantastic attacks and two brittle backlines should be the perfect recipe for goals at both ends.

Cole Palmer anytime goalscorer

Goals look assured and Cole Palmer, who has netted 11 times in his last eight starts for the Blues, is sure to play a prominent role.

Moises Caicedo to be shown a card

The Chelsea midfielder has been booked in three of his last six appearances and will be tasked with nullifying James Maddison's influence on the game.

Pays out at 13-2 with bet365

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.