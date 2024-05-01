Aston Villa vs Olympiakos prediction, betting tips and odds: Injury-hit Villa face a Greek tragedy

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Aston Villa vs Olympiakos. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Olympiakos

You can watch Aston Villa vs Olympiakos in the Europa Conference League at 8pm on Thursday, May 2nd, live on TNT Sports 1.

Match prediction & best bet

Olympiakos to qualify

1pt 9-4 general

Aston Villa vs Olympiakos odds

Aston Villa 2-5

Olympiakos 13-2

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Aston Villa vs Olympiakos predictions

Aston Villa are English football's last hope of winning a European trophy this season but they may struggle to come through their Europa Conference League semi-final against Olympiakos, starting with Thursday's opening leg at Villa Park.

A successful conclusion to the season is in sight for Villa, who are 1-6 to clinch a top-four finish in the Premier League and evens to win the Europa Conference League.

Their progress to this point is testament to the work done by head coach Unai Emery but the last few weeks of this season could be a challenging time because injuries are putting a strain on the squad.

Villa's success has been built on a largely healthy squad but they are preparing to take on Olympiakos without eight senior players, including goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and midfielder Youri Tielemans, who were forced off during Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Chelsea.

Emery's side raced into a 2-0 first-half lead against the Blues but struggled in the second half and were grateful to escape with a share of the spoils after VAR intervened to chalk off Axel Disasi's injury-time header.

The result increased Villa's lead over fifth-placed Tottenham to seven points but their poor second-half performance is a concern given the massive games coming up.

While Villa are feeling the strain, Olympiakos arrive in England with a spring in their step after Sunday's 4-1 league victory at home to Lamia.

The Red-Whites are involved in a thrilling four-team domestic title race and would climb from fourth to first if they can finish with victories over each of the teams above them.

However, they are just as invested in the Europa Conference League as they attempt to reach a major European final for the first time in their history.

Jose Luis Mendilibar's team have had to come through three knockout rounds and showed their mental strength in the quarter-finals by winning a penalty shootout in the second leg away to Turkish opponents Fenerbahce.

In recent times Olympiakos have shown defensive vulnerability and haven't kept a clean sheet in six games, but they are a threat in attack with pacy duo Kostas Fortounis and Daniel Podence operating on the flanks and centre-forward Ayoub El Kaabi providing a regular source of goals.

El Kaabi has scored five Europa Conference League goals this season and his finishing could be key to ending Villa's European dream.

Key stat

Olympiakos have avoided defeat on six of their last eight road trips

Aston Villa vs Olympiakos team news

Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez and Youri Tielemans were forced off at the weekend while Boubacar Kamara, Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Jacob Ramsey, Alex Moreno and Nicolo Zaniolo remain sidelined.

Olympiakos

Panagiotis Retsos is available after a one-match European ban but Andreas Ndoj and Georgios Masouras are suspended while Ruben Vezo, Gelson Martins and Nelson Abbey are ineligible.

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Olsen; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Luiz, McGinn, Rogers; Diaby, Watkins.

Subs: Diego Carlos, Duran, Lenglet, Iroegbunam, Chambers, Kellyman, Kesler-Hayden, Gauci.

Olympiakos (4-2-3-1): Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Carmo, Ortega; Chiquinho, Hezze; Fortounis, Jovetic, Podence; El Kaabi.

Subs: Koutsidis, Richards, Alexandropoulos, Horta, El Arabi, Iborra, Carvalho, Quini.

Inside info

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Douglas Luiz

Card magnet John McGinn

Assist ace Ollie Watkins

Set-piece aerial threat Pau Torres

Olympiakos

Star man Ayoub El Kaabi

Top scorer Ayoub El Kaabi

Penalty taker Ayoub El Kaabi

Card magnet Panagiotis Retsos

Assist ace Stevan Jovetic

Set-piece aerial threat David Carmo

Aston Villa vs Olympiakos b et builder predictions

Olympiakos or draw double chance

Olympiakos have lost only one of their last seven matches and can avoid defeat at Villa Park.

Under 3.5 goals

There have been under two goals in three of Olympiakos's last four away matches and the Greeks are capable of keep things tight in the Midlands.

John McGinn to be carded

John McGinn is set to play in a deeper midfield role than usual and that may increase his chances of being booked.

Pays out at 14-1 with Paddy Power

