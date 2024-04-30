Borussia Dortmund vs PSG prediction, betting tips and odds: get 30-1 on Kylian Mbappe to have a shot on target
Free Champions League tips, best bets and predictions for Borussia Dortmund vs PSG. Plus Betfair are offering 30-1 that Kylian Mbappe has a shot on target
Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
You can watch Borussia Dortmund v Paris St-Germain in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday, May 1st, live on TNT Sports 1.
Match prediction & best bet
Paris St-Germain
1pt 29-20 bet365, Betfair
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG odds
Borussia Dortmund 7-4
Paris St-Germain 29-20
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG predictions
Paris St-Germain are among the biggest clubs never to have won the Champions League but they have made eye-catching progress through this season's competition and can take another step forward by beating Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their semi-final at Signal Iduna Park.
Ever since they were acquired by Qatari Sports Investments in 2011, PSG have been on a mission to be crowned kings of the continent.
Superstar players Neymar and Lionel Messi have come and gone and Kylian Mbappe is widely reported to have set his heart on a summer switch to Real Madrid.
However, Mbappe has not allowed the speculation to affect his performance.
He has notched 43 goals in all competitions and should remain fully focused as his club continue their quest for a trophy treble.
PSG clinched the Ligue 1 title with three rounds of fixtures left to play and are 1-3 favourites to triumph over Lyon in the French Cup final, although it would be fair to assume that the success or failure of their season rests on Champions League results.
While PSG are under pressure to go all the way, Dortmund have performed above expectations by reaching the final four.
The Yellow-Blacks must have feared an early elimination after being drawn alongside PSG, Milan and Newcastle in Group F, but they rose to the challenge and won the section by three points.
Home form has been key for Dortmund, who are unbeaten in ten Champions League matches at the Westfalenstadion. But they are fifth in the Bundesliga, 24 points behind runaway champions Leverkusen, and approach the Champions League semi-final on a downer after Saturday's sobering 4-1 loss away to RB Leipzig.
At many points of the season Dortmund have raised their game for Champions League nights, although they will have a healthy respect for PSG, who took four points off of them in the group stage.
Manchester United loanee Jaden Sancho was added to Dortmund's squad in January and had an impact on the round of 16 tie at home to PSV Eindhoven, scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 success.
However, the former England international has not got back to the level of his first successful permanent spell at Dortmund and that may need to change because key team-mate Donyell Malen is a major doubt with a thigh injury.
Malen hasn't started a game since the March international break and his injury struggles are a concern for an attack lacking the world class talent at PSG's disposal.
While Dortmund's frontline looks short of stardust, PSG can usually rely on Mbappe and they have the added insurance of Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos and French international Randal Kolo Muani among the substitutes.
PSG were far from their best in the early part of the season and needed time to adjust to head coach Luis Enrique's possession-heavy approach. But the results have been coming in recent weeks and their upward curve can continue with the victory in Dortmund.
Key stat
Paris St-Germain are unbeaten in their last 15 away games
Borussia Dortmund vs Paris St-Germain team news
Borussia Dortmund
Ian Maatsen, Donyell Malen and Mats Hummels are doubts while Ramy Bensebaini and Sebastien Haller miss out.
Paris St-Germain
Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Sergio Rico are ruled out but Kylian Mbappe is set to return after being limited to a substitute's role for Saturday's 3-3 draw at home to Le Havre.
Probable teams
Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho; Fullkrug.
Subs: Malen, Ozcan, Nmecha, Bynoe-Gittens, Reus, Moukoko, Sule, Duranville, Wolf.
Paris St-Germain (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola; Mbappe.
Subs: Carlos Soler, Ramos, Danilo, Ruiz, Lee, Kolo Muani, Ugarte, Skriniar, Mukiele.
Inside info
Borussia Dortmund
Star man Julian Brandt
Top scorer Niclas Fullkrug
Penalty taker Niclas Fullkrug
Card magnet Ian Maatsen
Assist ace Julian Brandt
Set-piece aerial threat Nico Schlotterbeck
Paris St-Germain
Star man Kylian Mbappe
Top scorer Kylian Mbappe
Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe
Card magnet Lucas Hernandez
Assist ace Ousmane Dembele
Set-piece aerial threat Marquinhos
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG bet builder predictions
Paris St-Germain to win
PSG have grown into the competition and can inflict Dortmund's first home Champions League loss since November 2021.
Kylian Mbappe to score any time
The 25-year-old has netted five goals in the knockout rounds and can make his mark in Germany.
Under 3.5 goals
There were only four goals across the group stage matches between the teams and the low-scoring trend may continue.
Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power
Published on 30 April 2024inChampions League
Last updated 17:52, 30 April 2024
