Borussia Dortmund vs PSG prediction, betting tips and odds: get 30-1 on Kylian Mbappe to have a shot on target

Betfair are offering new customers 30-1 for Kylian Mbappe to have a shot on target in Borussia Dortmund vs PSG. You can grab the offer here.

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG

You can watch Borussia Dortmund v Paris St-Germain in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday, May 1st, live on TNT Sports 1.

Match prediction & best bet

Paris St-Germain

1pt 29-20 bet365, Betfair

You can bet on Borussia Dortmund vs PSG here and get 30-1 on Kylian Mbappe to have a shot on target.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG odds

Borussia Dortmund 7-4

Paris St-Germain 29-20

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG predictions

Paris St-Germain are among the biggest clubs never to have won the Champions League but they have made eye-catching progress through this season's competition and can take another step forward by beating Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their semi-final at Signal Iduna Park.

Ever since they were acquired by Qatari Sports Investments in 2011, PSG have been on a mission to be crowned kings of the continent.

Superstar players Neymar and Lionel Messi have come and gone and Kylian Mbappe is widely reported to have set his heart on a summer switch to Real Madrid.

However, Mbappe has not allowed the speculation to affect his performance.

He has notched 43 goals in all competitions and should remain fully focused as his club continue their quest for a trophy treble.

PSG clinched the Ligue 1 title with three rounds of fixtures left to play and are 1-3 favourites to triumph over Lyon in the French Cup final, although it would be fair to assume that the success or failure of their season rests on Champions League results.

While PSG are under pressure to go all the way, Dortmund have performed above expectations by reaching the final four.

The Yellow-Blacks must have feared an early elimination after being drawn alongside PSG, Milan and Newcastle in Group F, but they rose to the challenge and won the section by three points.

Home form has been key for Dortmund, who are unbeaten in ten Champions League matches at the Westfalenstadion. But they are fifth in the Bundesliga, 24 points behind runaway champions Leverkusen, and approach the Champions League semi-final on a downer after Saturday's sobering 4-1 loss away to RB Leipzig.

At many points of the season Dortmund have raised their game for Champions League nights, although they will have a healthy respect for PSG, who took four points off of them in the group stage.

Manchester United loanee Jaden Sancho was added to Dortmund's squad in January and had an impact on the round of 16 tie at home to PSV Eindhoven, scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 success.

However, the former England international has not got back to the level of his first successful permanent spell at Dortmund and that may need to change because key team-mate Donyell Malen is a major doubt with a thigh injury.

Malen hasn't started a game since the March international break and his injury struggles are a concern for an attack lacking the world class talent at PSG's disposal.

While Dortmund's frontline looks short of stardust, PSG can usually rely on Mbappe and they have the added insurance of Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos and French international Randal Kolo Muani among the substitutes.

PSG were far from their best in the early part of the season and needed time to adjust to head coach Luis Enrique's possession-heavy approach. But the results have been coming in recent weeks and their upward curve can continue with the victory in Dortmund.

Key stat

Paris St-Germain are unbeaten in their last 15 away games

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris St-Germain team news

Borussia Dortmund

Ian Maatsen, Donyell Malen and Mats Hummels are doubts while Ramy Bensebaini and Sebastien Haller miss out.

Paris St-Germain

Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Sergio Rico are ruled out but Kylian Mbappe is set to return after being limited to a substitute's role for Saturday's 3-3 draw at home to Le Havre.

Probable teams

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho; Fullkrug.

Subs: Malen, Ozcan, Nmecha, Bynoe-Gittens, Reus, Moukoko, Sule, Duranville, Wolf.

Paris St-Germain (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola; Mbappe.

Subs: Carlos Soler, Ramos, Danilo, Ruiz, Lee, Kolo Muani, Ugarte, Skriniar, Mukiele.

Inside info

Borussia Dortmund

Star man Julian Brandt

Top scorer Niclas Fullkrug

Penalty taker Niclas Fullkrug

Card magnet Ian Maatsen

Assist ace Julian Brandt

Set-piece aerial threat Nico Schlotterbeck

Paris St-Germain

Star man Kylian Mbappe

Top scorer Kylian Mbappe

Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe

Card magnet Lucas Hernandez

Assist ace Ousmane Dembele

Set-piece aerial threat Marquinhos

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG bet builder predictions

Paris St-Germain to win

PSG have grown into the competition and can inflict Dortmund's first home Champions League loss since November 2021.

Kylian Mbappe to score any time

The 25-year-old has netted five goals in the knockout rounds and can make his mark in Germany.

Under 3.5 goals

There were only four goals across the group stage matches between the teams and the low-scoring trend may continue.

Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power

Betfair are offering new customers 30-1 that Kylian Mbappe has a shot on target in Dortmund vs PSG

Read on to find out how you can get 30-1 on Kylian Mbappe to have a shot on target with Betfair.

Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZFBDXV

Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a maximum £1 bet on Mbappe to have 1+ shots on target in Borussia Dortmund vs PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday, May 1

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount credited in free bets

Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

Place a max £1 bet on Kylian Mbappe 1+ shot on target market in Borussia Dortmund vs PSG on Wednesday, May 1

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets.

Free bets are valid seven days

Only deposits with cards or Apple Pay are eligible

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

Further T&C's apply. Visit Betfair for more details

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.