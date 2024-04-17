Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Thursday

Best bet

Over 347.5 match runs

2pts 5-6 bet365

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians prediction

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have both made uninspiring starts to the 2024 IPL campaign but they could serve up a classic when they clash in Mullanpur.

Little separates these sides in the IPL standings with both having posted two wins and four losses from six matches.

Punjab Kings were similarly unimpressive last year but for Mumbai Indians, who finished fourth in 2023, it is fair to say they have been on the decline.

That said, they have still been scoring, having posted an average of 192 runs per match in this year's IPL.

Indeed, they have been involved in some high-scoring defeats, most notably their 31-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in March when their opponents blasted a record 277 runs.

Five Mumbai players have scored at least 100 runs this season, including Rohit Sharma, who struck an unbeaten 105 last time out.

They need to improve with the ball but at the crease they have shown signs of promise and a bet on their match with Punjab Kings to produce at least 348 runs could be the way to go.

Punjab's recent clash with the high-flying Rajasthan Royals was a less explosive contest but a total runs line of 347.5 would have been surpassed in each of their five matches beforehand.

Mumbai's latest contest against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, meanwhile, produced a total of 392 runs and they can contribute to another humdinger.

