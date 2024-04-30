Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3pm Wednesday

Best bet

Ruturaj Gaikwad top Chennai Super Kings runscorer

3pts 13-5 bet365

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings prediction

Chennai Super Kings have lost their last four IPL meetings with Punjab Kings but they are warm favourites to snap that streak at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Both teams enjoyed excellent victories at the weekend. On Saturday Punjab nailed a record T20 run-chase of 262 against Kolkata at Eden Gardens, where Jonny Bairstow scored 108 not out and Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh struck blistering half-centuries.

The following day Chennai swaggered to a 78-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, bowling out arguably the IPL's most imposing batting unit for just 134.

Punjab had lost four in a row before their stunning chase in Kolkata, where they reached their record target with eight balls to spare, and they are likely to face more bowler-friendly conditions in Chennai.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan should be available for the Kings after recovering from a shoulder injury although they may be reluctant to break up the Prabhsimran-Bairstow opening alliance.

Home captain Ruturaj Gaikwad looks a worthy favourite to top-score for his side, having made 67 not out, 108 not out and 98 in his last three appearances at the venue.

Gaikwad also struck a fluent 69 from 40 balls in the away win over Mumbai Indians on April 14 and the only CSK batter to come anywhere near his tally of 447 runs this season is six-hitting machine Shivam Dube, with 350.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.