Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals prediction and cricket betting tips

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals prediction

Massive totals have become the norm in this season's IPL and there should be more batting pyrotechnics when Kolkata Knight Riders host Delhi Capitals on Monday.

The Knight Riders were on the wrong end of a record T20 run-chase in their last home match on Friday as Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten 108 and Shashank Singh's 68 not out off 28 balls powered Punjab Kings to a target of 262.

The Kings sealed an eight-wicket win with eight balls to spare and the last six totals at Eden Gardens have been 223-6, 224-8, 222-6, 221, 261-6 and 262-2.

Kolkata racked up 272-7 in a 106-run victory over Delhi in Visakhapatnam on April 3 but the Capitals have boosted their playoff hopes by winning four of their last five matches.

Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk should blaze away at the top of the order, having scored 247 runs from just 104 balls this season, but Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant is a tempting bet to top-score.

Pant has made a superb return to action after a career-threatening car accident in December 2022. He hit eight sixes in an unbeaten 88 off 43 deliveries against Gujarat Titans last week and his 2024 highlights include a 25-ball 55 in the first meeting with KKR.

