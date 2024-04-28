Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals in Monday's IPL match at Eden Gardens
Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Monday
Best bet
Rishabh Pant top Delhi Capitals runscorer
1pt 9-2 Coral, Ladbrokes
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals prediction
Massive totals have become the norm in this season's IPL and there should be more batting pyrotechnics when Kolkata Knight Riders host Delhi Capitals on Monday.
The Knight Riders were on the wrong end of a record T20 run-chase in their last home match on Friday as Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten 108 and Shashank Singh's 68 not out off 28 balls powered Punjab Kings to a target of 262.
The Kings sealed an eight-wicket win with eight balls to spare and the last six totals at Eden Gardens have been 223-6, 224-8, 222-6, 221, 261-6 and 262-2.
Kolkata racked up 272-7 in a 106-run victory over Delhi in Visakhapatnam on April 3 but the Capitals have boosted their playoff hopes by winning four of their last five matches.
Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk should blaze away at the top of the order, having scored 247 runs from just 104 balls this season, but Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant is a tempting bet to top-score.
Pant has made a superb return to action after a career-threatening car accident in December 2022. He hit eight sixes in an unbeaten 88 off 43 deliveries against Gujarat Titans last week and his 2024 highlights include a 25-ball 55 in the first meeting with KKR.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 28 April 2024inIPL
Last updated 13:08, 28 April 2024
