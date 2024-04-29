Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Tuesday

Best bet

Suryakumar Yadav top Mumbai Indians runscorer

1pt 15-4 bet365

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians prediction

Rajasthan Royals have a healthy lead at the top of the IPL table but there is fierce competition for the three remaining playoff spots.

Ante-post favourites Mumbai Indians are still in the hunt despite losing six of their first nine matches this season and they are 8-11 for an away win against Lucknow Super Giants.

Lucknow kickstarted their campaign with a quickfire double over defending champions Chennai Super Kings but overseas batsmen Quinton de Kock (eight), Marcus Stoinis (nought) and Nicholas Pooran (11) failed to fire in Saturday's home defeat to Rajasthan.

Mumbai's bowlers took a pummeling against Delhi at the weekend, when England's Luke Wood finished with figures of 1-68 from his four overs.

The Indians fell ten runs short chasing 258 for victory and they will be hoping for a match-winning innings from India star Suryakumar Yadav in Lucknow.

Suryakumar cemented his place at the top of the ICC's T20 batting rankings with 100 off 56 balls against South Africa in December before ankle, hernia and knee injuries disrupted the start of his 2024 campaign.

However, his last five IPL innings include 52 off 19 against Bengaluru, 78 off 53 against Punjab and 26 off 13 against Delhi last time out and he looks a decent bet to top-score for an inconsistent Mumbai batting unit.

