Sunday's IPL predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sunday's IPL matches

Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am

Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm

Best bets

Sai Kishore top Gujarat Titans wicket-taker v Sunrisers Hyderabad

1pt 5-1 bet365, Hills

Shivam Dube to be player of the match v Delhi Capitals

1pt 14-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Sunday's IPL predictions

Sunrisers Hyderabad marked their first home game under captain Pat Cummins by smashing 277-3, the highest total in IPL history, in Wednesday's 31-run victory over Mumbai Indians.

Opener Travis Head's 24-ball 62 got the Sunrisers off to a flyer before Abhishek Sharma cracked seven of the 23 deliveries he faced for six and middle-order maestro Heinrich Klaasen struck an unbeaten 80 off 34 balls.

The Sunrisers narrowly failed to chase down 209 against Kolkata in their opening game, without Australia's 2023 World Cup hero Head, and they face another test of their credentials against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat bowlers held their nerve in an opening six-run home win over Mumbai before losing to Chennai, just as they did in last season's final.

Unheralded spinner Sai Kishore has impressed in the Titans' first two games, dismissing Mumbai star Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings number three Ajinkya Rahane.

The Hyderabad batsmen are likely to target Kishore rather than fellow spinner Rashid Khan but that should boost his wicket-taking chances and he looks a big price to be Gujarat's top bowler.

Chennai have started their title defence with comprehensive wins over Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat so hosts Delhi Capitals may struggle to halt the Super Kings' charge.

Chennai's Shivam Dube hit 35 sixes in 14 IPL innings last season, second only to RCB veteran Faf du Plessis's 36, and he has made a blistering start to the 2024 campaign.

Dube scored 117, 72 and 121 not out in his last three first-class innings before the tournament and his unbeaten 34 helped the defending champions seal a comfortable run-chase against Bengaluru.

He showcased his destructive potential in Tuesday's victory over Gujarat, striking 51 off 23 balls, and his five sixes included a brilliant pull shot to deposit a bouncer from Australian paceman Spencer Johnson into the stands.

The India left-hander was named player of the match for that innings and he looks a big price to land the individual award when CSK face a Delhi side who have lost their first two games.

