Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants in Wednesday's IPL match in Hyderabad
Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Wednesday
Best bet
Sunrisers Hyderabad
2pts 8-11 general
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants prediction
Sunrisers Hyderabad's batsmen started the IPL season in record-breaking form, piling up scores of 277-3 against Mumbai, 287-3 against Bengaluru and 266-7 against Delhi.
Their big hitters have been kept relatively quiet in recent games as they lost three of their last four matches and needed a brilliant fightback from their bowlers to pinch a one-run home win over highflying Rajasthan Royals.
Wednesday's fixture against Lucknow Super Giants looks a good opportunity for the Sunrisers batting unit, led by Australian opener Travis Head and South Africa's middle-order star Heinrich Klaasen, to get back on track.
The teams are level on 12 points in the race for a top-four finish and a place in the playoffs but Lucknow suffered a chastening 98-run home defeat to Kolkata on Sunday.
The Super Giants are missing injured pacemen Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan for the trip to Hyderabad and their bowling resources looked stretched against KKR.
Kolkata opener Sunil Narine cracked 81 off 39 balls and Ramandeep Singh smashed an unbeaten 25 from just six deliveries at the end of the innings so the Hyderabad hitters should be backed to tuck into the Lucknow attack.
Fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan shone in the Sunrisers' tense win over Rajasthan and they can snap their three-game losing streak against the Super Giants.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 7 May 2024inIPL
Last updated 16:51, 7 May 2024
- Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals prediction and cricket betting tips
- Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction and cricket betting tips
- Sunday's IPL predictions and cricket betting tips: Stoinis could star for Super Giants
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans prediction and cricket betting tips
- Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders prediction and cricket betting tips
- Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals prediction and cricket betting tips
- Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction and cricket betting tips
- Sunday's IPL predictions and cricket betting tips: Stoinis could star for Super Giants
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans prediction and cricket betting tips
- Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders prediction and cricket betting tips