Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Wednesday

Best bet

Sunrisers Hyderabad

2pts 8-11 general

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad's batsmen started the IPL season in record-breaking form, piling up scores of 277-3 against Mumbai, 287-3 against Bengaluru and 266-7 against Delhi.

Their big hitters have been kept relatively quiet in recent games as they lost three of their last four matches and needed a brilliant fightback from their bowlers to pinch a one-run home win over highflying Rajasthan Royals.

Wednesday's fixture against Lucknow Super Giants looks a good opportunity for the Sunrisers batting unit, led by Australian opener Travis Head and South Africa's middle-order star Heinrich Klaasen, to get back on track.

The teams are level on 12 points in the race for a top-four finish and a place in the playoffs but Lucknow suffered a chastening 98-run home defeat to Kolkata on Sunday.

The Super Giants are missing injured pacemen Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan for the trip to Hyderabad and their bowling resources looked stretched against KKR.

Kolkata opener Sunil Narine cracked 81 off 39 balls and Ramandeep Singh smashed an unbeaten 25 from just six deliveries at the end of the innings so the Hyderabad hitters should be backed to tuck into the Lucknow attack.

Fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan shone in the Sunrisers' tense win over Rajasthan and they can snap their three-game losing streak against the Super Giants.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.