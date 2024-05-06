Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals prediction

Rajasthan Royals have won eight of their first ten matches in this season's IPL and they are favourites to return to the top of the table with an away victory over Delhi Capitals.

The Royals lost their last game after a superb comeback from Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers sealed a one-run win against the title favourites.

After six defeats in 11 games, Delhi cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to make the playoffs and their Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk could rock the Royals.

Fraser-McGurk's success in his maiden IPL campaign has been based on an ultra-bold approach and punters should follow suit, backing him to be named player of the match rather than simply to top-score for the Capitals.

He may fall cheaply against a top-class Rajasthan bowling attack led by New Zealand legend Trent Boult but if he comes off again it could be spectacular.

The 21-year-old certainly isn't short of confidence at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, having scored an astonishing 172 runs off 59 balls in his first three home games for Delhi.

Fraser-McGurk, controversially overlooked by Australia's selectors for the T20 World Cup, thumped 84 off 27 deliveries in his last home match and Delhi fans will be hoping for more fireworks from him against the Royals.

