Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction and cricket betting tips

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction

Mumbai Indians' hopes of a sixth Indian Premier League crown in 2024 have fallen badly by the wayside in an utterly forgettable campaign for Hardik Pandya's men.

The Indians prop up the standings having won only three and lost eight times this season, and a fifth defeat on the spin could await them when Sunrisers Hyderabad head for the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Hyderabad racked up a then IPL record 277-3 in a 31-run success over Mumbai in March, when a whopping 38 sixes were plundered at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Monday's meeting will do well to match those fireworks but any that are forthcoming seem sure to come from a Sunrisers side who became only the second side to beat table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in their last outing.

As well as their mammoth total in the reverse fixture, Hyderabad have also amassed a new tournament best of 287-3 against Bengaluru and 266-7 against Delhi, and in a competition full of batting stars, few teams can match the power of the Sunrisers.

Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen all passed fifty against the Royals on Thursday and, with their batters in confident mood, the Sunrisers could feast on Mumbai's bowling unit.

