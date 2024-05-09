Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Friday

Best bet

Shahrukh Khan top Gujarat Titans runscorer

1pt 15-2 bet365

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings prediction

Gujarat Titans won the IPL in their maiden season in 2022 and lost a thrilling final to Chennai Super Kings last year but they are in danger of finishing bottom of the table this term.

The Titans never quite got going under new captain Shubman Gill and defending champions Chennai are favourites to inflict a fifth defeat in six games on their hosts in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat have suffered crushing losses in their last two home matches. They were bowled out for 89, the lowest total of the season, against Delhi Capitals before Royal Challengers Bengaluru cantered to a nine-wicket win last week, reaching a target of 201 with four overs to spare.

Chennai are still in the hunt for a playoff place despite a patchy campaign but fast bowlers Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman are unavailable for the trip to Ahmedabad.

Gujarat middle-order man Shahrukh Khan is worth chancing at a big price to top-score for an underperforming home batting unit.

Shahrukh played an eyecatching innings in the recent home defeat to Bengaluru, hitting five sixes in his 30-ball 58 before being bowled by a beauty from India paceman Mohammed Siraj.

And he top-scored with a brisk 37 in the away loss against RCB last Saturday, when he looked in good touch before being run out by a direct hit from Virat Kohli.

