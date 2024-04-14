Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Monday's IPL match in Bengaluru
Where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Monday
Best bet
Sunrisers Hyderabad
3pts 5-6 Betfair, BoyleSports
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have lost five of their first six matches in this season's IPL and they may struggle to stop the rot against a powerful Sunrisers Hyderabad side at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The Bengaluru bowlers took a pasting on Thursday as Mumbai Indians chased down a target of 197 with 27 balls to spare, hitting 15 sixes in 15.3 overs.
Before then, RCB had lost away to Rajasthan Royals, despite an unbeaten 113 from opener Virat Kohli, and conceded 14 sixes in a home defeat to Lucknow Super Giants.
Big-money signing Cameron Green was dropped for the Mumbai game after scoring just 68 runs in five innings while his Australia teammate Glenn Maxwell has fared even worse, making 32 runs in six knocks with three ducks.
Green and Maxwell face international colleagues Pat Cummins and Travis Head, who have helped the revamped Sunrisers make a bright start to the campaign.
They racked up an IPL record total of 277-3 in a home victory over Mumbai and have won their last two games, outclassing defending champions Chennai Super Kings before a two-run win at Punjab Kings last time out.
In contrast to RCB, the Sunrisers have a host of in-form batters and they can come out on top in a high-scoring contest.
Published on 14 April 2024inIPL
Last updated 14:36, 14 April 2024
