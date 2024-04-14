Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Monday

Best bet

Sunrisers Hyderabad

3pts 5-6 Betfair, BoyleSports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have lost five of their first six matches in this season's IPL and they may struggle to stop the rot against a powerful Sunrisers Hyderabad side at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Bengaluru bowlers took a pasting on Thursday as Mumbai Indians chased down a target of 197 with 27 balls to spare, hitting 15 sixes in 15.3 overs.

Before then, RCB had lost away to Rajasthan Royals, despite an unbeaten 113 from opener Virat Kohli, and conceded 14 sixes in a home defeat to Lucknow Super Giants.

Big-money signing Cameron Green was dropped for the Mumbai game after scoring just 68 runs in five innings while his Australia teammate Glenn Maxwell has fared even worse, making 32 runs in six knocks with three ducks.

Green and Maxwell face international colleagues Pat Cummins and Travis Head, who have helped the revamped Sunrisers make a bright start to the campaign.

They racked up an IPL record total of 277-3 in a home victory over Mumbai and have won their last two games, outclassing defending champions Chennai Super Kings before a two-run win at Punjab Kings last time out.

In contrast to RCB, the Sunrisers have a host of in-form batters and they can come out on top in a high-scoring contest.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.