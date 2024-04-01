Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3pm Tuesday

Best bet

Nicholas Pooran top Lucknow Super Giants runscorer

1pt 5-1 general

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants prediction

Virat Kohli is the leading runscorer in IPL history yet his franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, have never lifted the trophy and they have lost two of their first three games in 2024.

RCB beat Punjab Kings last week, with opener Kohli making 77 off 49 balls, but they still needed an unbeaten 28 off ten deliveries from veteran Dinesh Karthik to seal a tense four-wicket victory.

Kohli was in the runs again on Friday, batting through the innings for 83 not out, but opponents Kolkata Knight Riders chased down a target of 183 with more than three overs to spare.

KKR's top four batters had strike-rates of 150, 214, 167 and 163 while Kohli's was a modest 141 and Bengaluru need a more explosive batting performance if they are to beat Lucknow Super Giants.

The Lucknow bowlers produced a great comeback on Saturday to defeat Punjab, who had raced to 102 without losing a wicket in their chase of 200.

Nicholas Pooran had smashed 42 off 21 in Lucknow's innings, having top-scored with 64 not out in his side's opening defeat to Rajasthan, and the West Indies international is worth backing to continue his strong start to the season.

He played an astonishing innings in last term's one-wicket away win over the Royal Challengers, scoring 62 from just 19 balls with seven sixes to silence the home fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.