Dalton Smith v Jose Zepeda predictions and boxing betting tips: Smith can edge out former title challenger

Where to watch Dalton Smith v Jose Zepeda

Live on DAZN, 7pm Saturday

Best bets for Dalton Smith v Jose Zepeda

Smith to win by decision technical decision

1pt Evs general

Sandy Ryan to win by unanimous decision

1pt 21-20 bet365

Dalton Smith v Jose Zepeda predictions

Unbeaten lightweight Dalton Smith faces the sternest test of his career on Saturday night when he takes on former world title challenger Jose Zepeda in his hometown of Sheffield.

The vacant WBC Silver is up for grabs and the winner will move a step closer to a world title challenge – but defeat would be a major setback.

Zepeda, 34, has previously challenged for the WBC and WBO lightweight belts and defeat in the Steel City may well end any chance he has of another shot at a world level title.

Smith’s last bout was for British and Commonwealth titles and a win over Zepeda would elevate him to the next level.

The 27-year-old boasts a 15-0 record, with 11 KOs, and is the heavy favourite at a general 1-3. The fight may be closer than those odds suggest, but Thunder looks to be a fighter on an upward trajectory and Zepeda is perhaps on the decline after two defeats against top class opponents in his last three outings.

The best play looks to be backing Smith to win on points as Zepeda is a tough competitor. The southpaw boasts a 37-4 record and two of his defeats were stoppages, but one of those came when he was forced to retire due to injury and the other was against knockout specialist Regis Prograis in the 11th round. Smith has needed the judges in two of his last three wins and may have to settle for a points win against Zepeda.

On the undercard, Sandy Ryan defends her WBO welterweight title against Terri Harper and backing a unanimous decision win for the defending champion appeals.

Ryan was desperately unlucky to only draw against Jessica McCaskill as the away fighter last time out on her US debut. That performance suggests she should have too much for Harper, so back Ryan to claim a comfortable points win in this ten-round contest.

