Fabio Wardley v Frazer Clarke predictions and boxing betting tips: Wardley can wipe out challenger

Where to watch Fabio Wardley v Frazer Clarke

Live on Sky Sports, 6pm Sunday

Best bets for Fabio Wardley v Frazer Clarke

Fabio Wardley to win by stoppage

1pts 5-6 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Chris Kongo to beat Florian Marku

1pt 6-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Alen Babic v Steve Robinson under 4.5 rounds

4pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Fabio Wardley v Frazer Clarke predictions

The British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles are on the line when Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke clash at the O2 on Sunday night.

Wardley is the champion, having won the British title against Nathan Gorman in 2022 and the Suffolk slugger achieved the best win of his career when stopping David Adeleye for the Commonwealth crown in Saudi Arabia last time out.

That’s the best professional form on offer and the Ipswich man has scored 16 knockout victories in a 17-fight winning streak.

Clarke hasn’t impressed when making hard work of beating limited operators Mariusz Wach and Kamil Sokolowski, but the Burton boxer does have an excellent amateur pedigree.

The 32-year-old is an Olympic bronze medallist and has the superior technical skills, but this a 12-round professional contest and it appears that major improvement will be needed.

This should be an all-action scrap and backing Wardley to stop the 32-year-old looks the best bet.

On the undercard, Chris Kongo can see off Florian Marku. The Bermondsey boxer has good wins over Sebastian Formella and Luther Clay on his card and he put up a solid display in defeat to Ekow Essuman.

Marku has the hype, but he was cut against Chris Jenkins and dropped by Miguel Parra and Rylan Charlton and appears to have been overrated.

Alen Babic’s clash with Steve Robinson looks set to end early. Robinson is a tall and sizable heavyweight, but Drago is slow, upright and has been hurt in contests against Franklin Ignatius, Nick Campbell and Shane Gill.

Babic is as aggressive as they come and the Savage has a point to prove after his knockout defeat to Lukasz Rozanski.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.