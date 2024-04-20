Saturday night boxing Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia: where to watch & fight cards + grab a £40 free bet from BetMGM

All eyes will be on New York's Barclay's Center on Saturday night, as Devin Haney fights Ryan Garcia to defend his WBC super lightweight title.

The American boxers, whose bitter rivalry has continued from their amateur days when they fought each other four times, meet for the first time as professional fighters.

To get you up for this fiery clash, BetMGM are offering a £40 free boxing bet .

Grab your £40 BetMGM boxing free bets here .

Saturday night boxing schedule including Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia

The main fight takes place on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in New York.

Other fights on the card include:

Arnold Barboza Jr vs Sean McComb

Bektemir Melikuziev vs Pierre Dibombe

John Ramirez vs David Jimenez

Charles Conwell vs Nathaniel Gallimore

How can I watch Saturday night boxing?

You can watch Haney vs Garcia live on DAZN, from 1am Saturday night. The main event is expected to start at 4am.

How to Redeem Your BetMGM Welcome Offer

This guide will walk you through the straightforward process of joining BetMGM and securing your £40 free bet to use on any event . It's a quick, secure, and hassle-free journey.

Unlocking your £40 free bet from BetMGM after registration is both uncomplicated and secure. Just follow these steps:

Click here to sign up for an account with BetMGM Deposit a minimum of £10 Bet £10 or more on a betting market with odds of 1/1 or higher Wait for your qualifying wager to settle Once settled, 4x £10 free bet credits will be instantly credited to your account

BetMGM boxing betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

Securing BetMGM's £40 in free bets through their welcome offer is a seamless process. Follow the steps outlined below to claim your £40 in free bets upon registration:

New cust only.

7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football.

7 day expiry.

Exclusions apply.

Stake not returned.

T&Cs apply .

18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.