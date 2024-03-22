Women's Six Nations predictions: Wales primed for winning start

Where to watch the Women's Six Nations

France v Ireland

BBC1, 2.15pm Saturday

Wales v Scotland

BBC Two, 4.45pm Saturday

Best bet

Wales -10

1pt 10-11 general

England have been Women's Six Nations winners for the last five years, and alongside France they have dominated the tournament since its inception in 2002.

Apart from Ireland's title triumphs in 2013 and 2015, one of the big two have topped the table every year and last year England recorded a perfect Grand Slam with five bonus-point wins out of five to finish seven points clear of Les Bleues.

The Red Roses sealed their Grand Slam success with victory over France at Twickenham, but the visitors still came away with two bonus points in a 38-33 reverse and this year the potentially decisive clash in round five is being staged in Bordeaux.

France kick off their campaign on Saturday and are 42-point favourites against last year's bottom side Ireland, while England are also heavily favoured for their trip to Italy on Sunday.

Wales were the best of the rest in 2023, claiming three wins, and they can get off to a winning start against Scotland at Cardiff Arms Park.

The Wales team look to have more experience and a physical edge with Natalia John returning in the second row and Sisilia Tuipulotu, who scored a try on her first start in the opening match of last year's tournament, in the front row.

Wales were seven-point winners over the Scots in Cardiff in 2022 but stretched that margin to 12 points when the teams met in Edinburgh last year.

They look to be progressing faster and can pull even further clear in this clash.

