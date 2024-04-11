Charlie Edwards v Georges Ory predictions and boxing betting tips: Edwards can shut out powerless opponent

Where to watch Charlie Edwards v Georges Ory

Channel 5, 10pm Friday

Best bets for Charlie Edwards v Georges Ory

Charlie Edwards to win by unanimous decision

1pts 4-6 bet365

Charlie Edwards v Georges Ory predictions

Former WBC world flyweight champion Charlie Edwards headlines a decent card at London’s fabled York Hall on Friday evening.

Edwards meets Georges Ory for the WBC international silver bantamweight title and he is just 1-14 for victory despite it being ten months since the 31-year-old’s last fight and just his fourth in almost five years.

It will also be Edwards' first bout since splitting with trainer Joe Gallagher. The Sutton-native will have Stephen Smith in his corner at York Hall.

At his best Edwards is a sharp and slick fighter, but his inactivity is a concern and former European champion Ory is a durable performer.

Neither fighter carries a great deal of power. Only seven of Edwards' 18 victories have come by way of stoppage and Ory has recorded just two knockout wins from 17 fight wins.

With that in mind, a small punt on Edwards winning by unanimous decision in bet365's exact method of victory market looks the best strategy.

