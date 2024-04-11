Charlie Edwards v Georges Ory predictions and boxing betting tips: Edwards can shut out powerless opponent
Free boxing tips, best bets and analysis for Charlie Edwards v Georges Ory at London's York Hall on Friday night
Where to watch Charlie Edwards v Georges Ory
Channel 5, 10pm Friday
Best bets for Charlie Edwards v Georges Ory
Charlie Edwards to win by unanimous decision
1pts 4-6 bet365
Charlie Edwards v Georges Ory predictions
Former WBC world flyweight champion Charlie Edwards headlines a decent card at London’s fabled York Hall on Friday evening.
Edwards meets Georges Ory for the WBC international silver bantamweight title and he is just 1-14 for victory despite it being ten months since the 31-year-old’s last fight and just his fourth in almost five years.
It will also be Edwards' first bout since splitting with trainer Joe Gallagher. The Sutton-native will have Stephen Smith in his corner at York Hall.
At his best Edwards is a sharp and slick fighter, but his inactivity is a concern and former European champion Ory is a durable performer.
Neither fighter carries a great deal of power. Only seven of Edwards' 18 victories have come by way of stoppage and Ory has recorded just two knockout wins from 17 fight wins.
With that in mind, a small punt on Edwards winning by unanimous decision in bet365's exact method of victory market looks the best strategy.
Published on 11 April 2024inBoxing tips
Last updated 13:45, 11 April 2024
