Jordan Gill v Zelfa Barrett predictions and boxing betting tips: Barrett can bash vulnerable rival

Where to watch Jordan Gill vs Zelfa Barrett

DAZN, 10pm Saturday

Best bets for Jordan Gill vs Zelfa Barrett

Zelfa Barrett to win by stoppage

2pts 5-4 Betfair, Power

Jordan Gill vs Zelfa Barrett predictions

Jordan Gill takes on Zelfa Barrett in what should be an entertaining super-featherweight clash in Manchester and it could be more spills than thrills for Gill.

The Huntingdon hitter got his career back on track with a good seventh-round stoppage win over Michael Conlan in December, but Conlan isn’t a big-puncher at super-featherweight and Gill has previously shown clear vulnerability to power.

The 29-year-old lost his European title to Kiko Martinez two years ago and the Thrill was dropped four times in that bout. Prior to that, Gill looked out on his feet after being knocked down in the seventh round by Karim Guerfi, but the somehow landed a knockout shot to win the European title.

Gill hit the canvas three times when taking on Mario Enrique Tinoco in 2019 and has been dropped eight times in his last eight bouts.

Barrett is a former world title challenger and although the Manchester man ultimately came up short against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov, he had the Tajikistan fighter on the canvas in that 2022 bout.

Barrett carries respectable power and is an explosive and fast-hitting counter-puncher and those could be dangerous weapons against the suspect chin of Gill.

It’s unlikely that Manchester man will look to stand and trade with the Thrill, but the 30-year-old is naturally the bigger man and he can keep this fight at range, before delighting the home crowd with a stoppage victory.

Elsewhere, Jared Anderson’s clash with Ryad Merhy headlines the card from Corpus Christi, Texas, in the early hours of Sunday night. Abdullah Mason looks a lightweight prospect to follow on the undercard.

