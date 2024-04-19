Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia predictions and boxing betting tips: Haney can make his class tell

Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where is Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia taking place?

The fight takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, on Saturday evening.

Where to watch Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia

Live on DAZN, from 1am Saturday night. The main event is expected to start at 4am.

Best bets for Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia

Davin Haney to win by decision or technical decision

2pts 5-6 bet365

You can bet on Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia here and get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia predictions

Old rivals Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia meet for the first time as professionals in a huge WBC super lightweight title showdown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

The duo clashed four times as amateurs, with each securing two wins, but their careers as pros have taken different paths.

Haney has a 31-0 record and is a former undisputed lightweight champion, making the step up to claim the WBC super lightweight title he is defending this weekend by outpointing Regis Prograis in December.

Garcia became the interim WBC lightweight belt in 2021 but a period of inactivity followed and this is first first world title bout, and just his second outing since suffering a first defeat at the hands of Gervonta Davis.

Haney is the more polished and experienced fighter and the Dream should be a bit too good for Garcia here.

King Ry tends to rely on his power to get the job done, and he will struggle to make any kind of breakthrough against the well-schooled Haney, who produced a defensive masterclass against Prograis and has recorded wins over Vasyl Lomachenko and Jorge Linares.

Haney can win comfortably but he will probably still need the judges to secure a victory. The 25-year-old has 15 stoppages on his record but hasn’t finished a fight early since 2019, and his last eight wins have come via unanimous decision.

Grab £40 in Ladbrokes free bets when you bet £10 on Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia

We’ve already mentioned that Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia.

Here is how you can claim this £40 Ladbrokes free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet.

Head over to Ladbrokes through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1.5 (1-2)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

Ladbrokes betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Ladbrokes betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from Ladbrokes gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some free bets are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

18+. New UK & ROI customers.

Offer ends 30/04/24.

Min first deposit £10 and place win or each-way bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1.5 to get 4 x £10 free bets.

Restrictions & T&Cs apply .

T&Cs apply 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.