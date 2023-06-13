Racing Post logo
20:18 Sligo

'There's more in the tank' - Facile Vega's full sister makes winning debut at Sligo

Willie Mullins could have another superstar in his team with Aurora Vega
Willie Mullins could have another superstar in his team with Aurora VegaCredit: Patrick McCann
Play9 ran
20:18 Sligo2m 2f NH Flat
Distance: 2m 2fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Aurora Vega
    fav1/5
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Littlebiggie
    8/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Marvel Star
    28/1

Aurora Vega, a full sister to Grade 1-winning hurdler Facile Vega, got her career off to the perfect start in the 2m2f bumper for Willie Mullins.

Ridden by Patrick Mullins, the five-year-old daughter of Walk In The Park and star mare Quevega was sent off as the 1-5 favourite and she backed up the hype when finishing 12-lengths clear of Littlebiggie.

Speaking to Racing TV, the winning jockey said: "She's a bit more like her mother. She's quite small and short, but she's strong. Both times down the bottom of the track she fell asleep under me.

"We lost a couple of lengths the first time, which was fine, but the second time I had to slap her on the shoulders. Once we got our sight horse in front she was locked on and she won with lots in hand.

"She's not the flashiest at home but I think she's better in her work and there's more in the tank – she'll keep giving. I don't know what the plan will be now but it's fantastic to wear these colours [Hammer & Trowel Syndicate, owners]."

The mare has now emulated Facile Vega and half-sister Princess Vega by winning on her debut. 

Facile Vega landed a Leopardstown bumper by six lengths in December 2021 and has since gone on to win six of his eight starts, including four at the top level. He was last seen when winning the Grade 1 Champion Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown festival in April. 

Princess Vega scored in a 2m bumper at Tramore on her debut, but failed to win either of her three other racecourse appearances. 

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 13 June 2023Last updated 21:02, 13 June 2023
