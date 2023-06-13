'There's more in the tank' - Facile Vega's full sister makes winning debut at Sligo

Aurora Vega, a full sister to Grade 1-winning hurdler Facile Vega, got her career off to the perfect start in the 2m2f bumper for Willie Mullins.

Ridden by Patrick Mullins, the five-year-old daughter of Walk In The Park and star mare Quevega was sent off as the 1-5 favourite and she backed up the hype when finishing 12-lengths clear of Littlebiggie.

Speaking to Racing TV, the winning jockey said: "She's a bit more like her mother. She's quite small and short, but she's strong. Both times down the bottom of the track she fell asleep under me.

"We lost a couple of lengths the first time, which was fine, but the second time I had to slap her on the shoulders. Once we got our sight horse in front she was locked on and she won with lots in hand.

"She's not the flashiest at home but I think she's better in her work and there's more in the tank – she'll keep giving. I don't know what the plan will be now but it's fantastic to wear these colours [Hammer & Trowel Syndicate, owners]."

The mare has now emulated Facile Vega and half-sister Princess Vega by winning on her debut.

Facile Vega landed a Leopardstown bumper by six lengths in December 2021 and has since gone on to win six of his eight starts, including four at the top level. He was last seen when winning the Grade 1 Champion Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown festival in April.

Princess Vega scored in a 2m bumper at Tramore on her debut, but failed to win either of her three other racecourse appearances.

