Hayley Turner caps memorable 24 hours with victory aboard Mount Atlas

Hayley Turner capped a memorable 24 hours when narrowly landing the 1m4f handicap aboard 14-1 shot Mount Atlas for trainer Andrew Balding.

The jockey secured her 1,000th success in Britain when scoring on Expressionless at Yarmouth's Racing League fixture on Thursday evening.

And she continued her winning run when Mount Atlas stayed on strongly to deny Insanity by half a length, with Derby tenth Tabletalk a length and a half away in third.

"He stays well, has a nice attitude and is learning all the time – he's going the right way," said Turner of Mount Atlas. "He's quite immature at home so it was difficult to know what to expect. He can be a little bit lazy in his work but he does it on the racecourse, which is the most important thing."

The win brought up a double on the card for Balding following Tactician 's victory in the John Guest Racing Brown Jack Handicap. Oisin Murphy's mount powered home late up the rail after overcoming trouble in running to chase down Attila The Honey to score by three-quarters of a length.

The Denford Stud-owned three-year-old, who was narrowly denied here last time, was sent off a 10-11 favourite on his first start over two miles. It was not plain sailing for Tactician, who was short of room before being produced with a powerful winning run in a three-way finish.

"He was quite babyish, similar to his last start, but Andrew said he's waking up all the time," said Murphy. "I hope there's more to come. He's a little bit immature, physically and mentally, but he's bred to be quite good so hopefully he'll go in the right direction."

Balding said the Melrose Handicap could be a possibility for Tactician, and added: "He's very tough, stays well and is improving all the time. He's a proper stayer and is still learning. He was never going to do anything in a hurry so the traffic problems probably looked worse than they were."

De Sousa double

Miss Fascinator scored for the first time when justifying favouritism on her third start in the 6f fillies' novice under Silvestre de Sousa.

The two-year-old, who was fifth at Newmarket last time, comfortably denied the Balding-trained Musical Angel by two and three-quarter lengths.

"Perhaps the ground went against her last time," said De Sousa. "She travelled nicely behind the leaders there and picked up well. She'll probably go to a nursery. She's got a lot to improve on physically and mentally but that will come – she's a nice filly."

De Sousa followed up when the David Simcock-trained Assail won the 1m4f handicap by four lengths from Miller Spirit on his first turf start.

Osborne on target

Billy Mill also appreciated a recent switch from the all-weather when landing the 7f handicap under Saffie Osborne, who also left with a double after narrowly winning the concluding 5f fillies' handicap aboard Alcazan .

