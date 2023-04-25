'The sooner we go chasing the better' - Facile Vega shrugs off error to end season on a high

Willie Mullins' domination of Punchestown's Champion Novice Hurdle continued on Tuesday when Facile Vega returned to winning ways in the Grade 1.

The all-conquering trainer was recording his ninth victory in the race and the success of Facile Vega was his seventh since Faugheen struck in 2014.

Ridden by Paul Townend, the six-year-old prevailed from stablemate Il Etait Temps, while No Looking Back was third.

Held in the highest regard by Mullins, Facile Vega was bred to be smart being by Walk In The Park out of the stable's storied mare Quevega, who won four Champion Stayers Hurdles at the Punchestown festival.

He enjoyed a flawless bumper campaign last season when successful at Cheltenham and this meeting and was widely tipped to be the standout hurdling name in the novice division.

However, he was a 20-length fifth at the Dublin Racing Festival before finishing second to Marine Nationale in the Supreme at Cheltenham last month.

At times, the 4-6 winner has been keen, but – in the colours of the Hammer & Trowel Syndicate – he tanked through the €125,000 event and came clear to win by a commanding seven and half lengths despite making a bad mistake at the third-last hurdle.

Facile Vega clears the last on his way to a second Grade 1 victory over hurdles Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Betfred and Paddy Power make him 11-2 (from 8) for the Arkle at next year's Cheltenham Festival, while those firms go 12-1 (from 20) for the gelding to oblige in the Champion Hurdle.

"It wasn't without scare – that's in him," Townend said of his mount's mistake.

"The hurdles are kind of in his way to be honest and he just had a guess at it, but he had enough energy to stand up and he was straight back on the bridle. He lengthened well when we turned in. He was well away at the next and jumped the last well – he's a brilliant jumper but they can all make a mistake.

"I was able to get Danny [Mullins] off the bridle on Il Etait Temps without committing and we lengthened down into the straight, which allowed me to take Danny off it and I thought he was opening up all the way down to the last.

"Once we were over that, it was game over. The engine is definitely there."

Mullins was relieved the mistake three out was not costly.

"Paul thinks he doesn't have any respect for hurdles, so the sooner we go chasing the better," he said.

"Paul said all season he's been capable of doing something like that. He did it at Cheltenham and did it today, and we'll pop him over a fence maybe next week and put him out to grass and then come back over fences next season.

"He's got a huge engine and huge stride. His back pedigree is all stamina and staying, and it's fantastic he's able to win Grade 1 races over two miles, but I'd have no problem if he tells us he can go over two and a half or even three miles over fences.

"If you have a horse who can win over two, it is easier to keep them sound and train them, and I prefer that, but we'll see."



