Andrew Balding trains 2,000th Flat winner in Britain after Friday treble lands at Chepstow

Trainer Andrew Balding celebrated his 2,000th Flat win in Britain as Lady Flora's victory at Chepstow completed an across-the-card treble for the Kingsclere stable.

The filly's 9-2 success completed the milestone when carrying the black and gold cross silks synonymous with the Balding stable from the days of Derby winner Mill Reef, trained by Ian Balding before he handed over to his son in 2003.

The Joshua Bryan-ridden winner powered clear of her rivals to register a first victory on her seventh start. She is a half-sister to the Group 1 winner Elm Park and popular stalwart Brorocco. The Balding yard won with Tactician and 14-1 outsider Mount Atlas at Ascot earlier in the day.

Balding has been in the top five of the Flat trainers' championship every year since 2018 and has three Classic winners among his 2,000 triumphs. They were Oaks success with Casual Look in 2003 and, more recently, 2,000 Guineas glory with Kameko and Chaldean.

Outside Britain, Balding has enjoyed major overseas success with Phoenix Reach in the Hong Kong Vase and Dubai Sheema Classic, while Side Glance won the Mackinnon Stakes in Australia. He has also saddled 36 jumps winners, with the most notable being a Kingwell Hurdle success for Briareus.

Balding sits second in the leading trainer standings for the season with only Aidan O'Brien ahead of him.

