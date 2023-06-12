What's on this week: sister to Facile Vega makes Sligo debut and Royal Ascot fields take shape

Monday

It may feel like all roads lead to Royal Ascot next week but there is still plenty of good action over jumps on Monday, with smart chaser Hurricane Georgie in the feature Tote Connacht National (5.13 ) and the debut of the well-bred Ally Kazoo (8.18 ) among the highlights at Roscommon's evening fixture.

More jump racing comes from Southwell, where Al Zaraqaan tries to follow up a recent chase win at Cartmel (2.15), while on the Flat Sir Mark Prescott looks to continue his imperious form with Blindedbythelights (2.00 ) and Imperial Dream (4.00 ) at Lingfield.

Evening meetings at Windsor and Pontefract round out the day, but keep an eye out for the first in our series of Royal Ascot stable tours where top US trainer Wesley Ward discusses this year's team.

Tuesday

The Royal Ascot stable tour heads to Lambourn, where trainers including Clive Cox, Owen Burrows and Charlie Hills discuss their leading contenders for next week's meeting.

Back on the track there is a host of Flat meetings in Britain, with the pick of the action coming at Salisbury where two competitive novice contests open the eight-race afternoon card.

Joe Fanning is the leading jockey at Ayr this year and returns to the Scottish track to enhance his record with a full book of rides for the evening card, while Wetherby, Southwell and Brighton host Flat meetings.

Joe Fanning: leading rider at Ayr this year

The sole jumps fixture comes at Sligo, where all attention will be on Aurora Vega, sister to top novice hurdler Facile Vega, who makes her debut in the concluding bumper (8.18 ) for Willie Mullins.

Entries close at noon for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot on July 29, which was won last year by Pyledriver.

Wednesday

We get our first look at the potential line-ups for the opening day of Royal Ascot with the confirmations for the Queen Anne, King's Stand and St James's Palace Stakes. Supplementary entries can still be made for the Group 1 contests, while entries for Tuesday's other races, including the Coventry Stakes, are revealed.

Those eager for more news regarding the royal meeting can look out for the pick of the northern runners in the latest version of the Racing Post stable tour, including trainers' views on leading contenders such as Dramatised and Highfield Princess.

There is a strong card at Haydock which features a valuable fillies' novice race (2.40 ), where Pyledriver's half-sister Shagpyle could face several last-time-out winners.

Secret Moment could make a quick turnaround under a penalty at Kempton (7.40 ) following success at Wolverhampton last week, while Aberama Gold bids to complete the same feat ten minutes later at Hamilton (7.50 ).

Away from the track is the annual World Horse Welfare conference, where BHA chief Julie Harrington is due to attend and will discuss the role of horses in sport.

Thursday

An intriguing novice stakes (2.20 ) features on Newbury's afternoon card with several of the leading yards set to be represented. The 6f contest has been won twice in recent years by future Group 1 stars, with Mysterious Night the latest winner to follow up at the top level for Charlie Appleby.

More action comes from Haydock, Nottingham and Yarmouth, while Shantou Express seeks another success at Worcester (7.20 ) 12 days after sweeping to a nine-length victory for Kim Bailey.

Confirmations for some of next Wednesday's Royal Ascot races are revealed, including the Duke of Cambridge and Prince of Wales's Stakes, plus entries close for the remaining contests on day two including the Queen Mary and the Queen's Vase.

Friday

Lord Protector could bid for back-to-back victories in the Surbiton Handicap (3.15 ) at Sandown for Ralph Beckett on a busy day of action at some of Britain's leading courses.

York hosts an afternoon card which features the Listed Ganton Stakes (3.35 ), with Aldaary, Cash and El Drama among the early entries, plus a £30,000 novice stakes (4.10 ).

Chepstow and Goodwood stage Flat meetings and evening jump racing comes from Aintree and Fontwell. The sole Group action on Friday is at Cork, where the Munster Oaks (7.10 ) headlines the card.

Rosscarbery: could bid for Cork repeat

Rosscarbery, who won the race last year by a neck, features among the entries and could defend her crown for Paddy Twomey.

More Royal Ascot entries are revealed including for the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes, while confirmations close for next Thursday's feature Ascot Gold Cup and the Ribblesdale.

Saturday

It is a relatively quiet weekend of racing as Flat trainers and jockeys brace for the upcoming royal meeting in just three days' time.

The fields for the Albany, Duke of Edinburgh, Sandringham and Palace of Holyrood House Stakes begin to take shape, and the confirmations for the Commonwealth Cup and Coronation Stakes will be revealed, but there's plenty of action on the track worth keeping an eye on.

Racing at Sandown returns with the Listed Scurry Stakes (2.50) headlining the card, while black type is up for grabs at York in the Grand Cup (3.05).

There is more Flat racing from Bath and Leicester, while jump racing can be found at Uttoxeter, Hexham and Downpatrick.

Sunday

Racing comes from Salisbury and Doncaster, with the pick of the action a £30,000 sprint handicap (3.50) at the South Yorkshire track.

Gowran hosts a Flat fixture, while Downpatrick opens its doors for another day as the sole jumps fixture on Sunday.

However, the most exciting developments of the day may come off the track, with declarations for day one of Royal Ascot closing at 10am.



