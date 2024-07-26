Akela Thoroughbreds celebrating again after Ryka strikes on debut for in-form David O'Meara

Ryka made a winning debut in the 7f fillies' novice to keep Akela Thoroughbreds flying high.

The winning owners were already in fine spirits after Wednesday's Listed victory at Naas with another David O'Meara-trained daughter of Night Of Thunder in Nighteyes.

Ryka became the tenth winner in the last ten days for the red-hot O'Meara stable when knuckling down to her task well to beat fellow newcomer Blessed Star by a neck under David Nolan.

She was bought for 105,000gns as a yearling for the Royal Ascot-winning owners, who have increased their interests with O'Meara recently.

Stewart Tosh, representing Akela Thoroughbreds, said: "It's a nice starting point and we thought she'd run well, but she'll probably need further. She's done that really nicely. She's green as grass and will definitely come on a ton for it.

"The owner of the company, Mark Markey, is in Portugal enjoying the sun and he'll be delighted with that. I've just come back from Ireland after Nighteyes won a Listed race and it's nice to pick up black type in a race like that."

Three in a row

Griselda brought up her hat-trick in the 6f nursery and could be turned out again quickly before the handicapper catches up with her.

The George Scott-trained filly followed up Wednesday's win at Lingfield with another impressive display, the stable's apprentice Liam Wright taking over in the saddle to win by four and a quarter lengths.

The 10-11 favourite has entries at Leicester and Goodwood next week and could be in line for her seventh start of the season.

Griselda pulls well clear under Liam Wright Credit: John Grossick

"She's very straightforward," said Wright. "She was very impressive at Lingfield the other day after her Pontefract win. She didn't look like she'd had a race at Lingfield, so we decided to come here with the penalty and take the five off, and she's duly obliged.

"She's got that turn of foot to put the race to bed in a couple of strides. The handicapper will probably catch up with her, so it might not be a bad idea to run her again."

A Lovat-ly surprise

Lovat Scout exceeded Karl Burke's expectations to make the perfect start in the 6f novice.

The Havana Grey colt was a 26th juvenile success of the season for Burke, who said: "I wasn't expecting too much. Some of his work has been good, but I saw him work on Tuesday and wasn't overly happy with him. Maybe the two-year-old colt he worked with who runs in a handicap at York next week is well handicapped."

There was confusion at the start of the race as the horses drawn in three and four came out of the wrong stalls. However, the jockeys escaped punishment as the stalls were incorrectly numbered behind, and a report was forwarded to BHA head office.

Loughnane double

Billy Loughnane, who partnered a Racing League winner at Yarmouth for George Boughey the previous evening, rode a double for the trainer on Yaajooz and Etoile D'Alexandre . After winning the seller, Yaajooz was bought for £19,000 by Mick Easterby.

Read these next:

'I've not seen one like that for a while' - super Sean Bowen praised after Hillsin is beaten at odds-on in running

Hayley Turner caps memorable 24 hours with victory aboard Mount Atlas

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.