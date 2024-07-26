Racing Post logo
14:10 Uttoxeter
'I've not seen one like that for a while' - super Sean Bowen praised after Hillsin is beaten at odds-on in running

Sean Bowen: enjoyed a double at Uttoxeter on FridayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Hillsin, the horse at the centre of a major non-trier case last July, was back in the headlines after being beaten at Uttoxeter despite hitting odds of 1.08 on the Betfair Exchange when clear after the last hurdle.

Despite travelling well under conditional James Turner, the 16-1 shot was run down late by the fast-finishing Dr Seb, who came from last to first to win for Sean Bowen. 

The sum of £214.30 was traded on Hillsin as he hit 1-12 in-running but in the end he was well beaten by five and a half lengths.

Hillsin's controversial third-place finish at Worcester in a 0-100 handicap was one of the most talked about races of last year, and jockey Dylan Kitts remains unable to ride until the BHA investigation is completed. The six-year-old, owned by Alan Clegg, had moved to Alan Jones and was seeking a hat-trick on Friday after victories at Newton Abbot and Worcester under Turner.

Dr Seb's trainer Olly Murphy said: "I was looking for excuses as to why he ran so bad turning in so it's quite remarkable. The horse has been on the go for quite some time so maybe he needs a break or he might have got a fright on his first start in a handicap. He'll have a quiet time now.

"It was a never say die ride from Sean. I never give him instructions as he knows my horses well enough, it was quite remarkable and I haven't seen one like it for some time."

Dr Seb's victory completed a double for Murphy, who also won the second division of the 2m novice hurdle with Deploy To Spy.

Hayley Turner caps memorable 24 hours with victory aboard Mount Atlas 

West Country correspondent

  • 1st
    Silk
    4Deploy To Spy
    5/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Boyles Hill
    fav5/6
  • 3rd
    Silk
    12Pure Gold
    7/1
