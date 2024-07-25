The East hold off Ireland to top Racing League standings in week one as Billy Loughnane stars

The East lead the standings after week one of the Racing League after they enjoyed three winners on home turf at Yarmouth on Thursday.

Walter Hartright kicked off the fourth year of unique team format event for Ed Dunlop and Callum Shepherd in the 1m3½f handicap, while the rider later doubled up with Royal Velvet in the mile handicap for William Knight.

The team, managed by former Love Island contest Chris Hughes, ensured they would top the week one standings when Expressionless landed the 1m6f handicap, the success providing Hayley Turner with her 1,000 British winner.

It was also a good night for defending champions Ireland, with Thunder Moor winning the 5f handicap for Tipperary-born Billy Loughnane, who was the leading rider of the night.

He accumulated 108 points, beating Callum Shepherd and David Probert, from seven rides, from which he also posted a second and four third-placed finishes.

Loughane, speaking to ITV after Thunder Moor's win, said: "That's great. He was very tough as I thought I was beat but he got the job done.

"I was born in Ireland so it's great to be on the team. We've got a great group of trainers and hopefully this won't be my last winner."

Ireland trail The East by ten points (163-153), with Wales and the West in third on 130.5 points.

Scotland's Kiwano, sent off 66-1, produced the biggest shock of the night for George Baker and Andrew Mullen.

The night's feature 1m2f handicap, worth £75,000, was won by London and the South's Rathgar, who scored at 25-1 with teammate Andaleep in second.

Racing League week one standings

The East 163

Ireland 153

Wales and the West 130.5

London and the South 126

Scotland 74.5

The North 59

Yorkshire 29

