Scintillating Sir Gino 7-4 for Triumph after thrashing Burdett Road at Cheltenham - plus Ginny's Destiny 'every bit as good as Stage Star'

Sir Gino was promoted to 7-4 favourite for the JCB Triumph Hurdle in March following an ultra-impressive victory in the Grade 2 trial at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The Nicky Henderson-trained juvenile, who returned at 5-4, powered clear of main market rival Burdett Road after the last to win in comfortable fashion.

On just his second start in Britain and third in all, Sir Gino tracked leader Milan Tino on the run to the last hurdle before being sent on by jockey James Bowen.

After a neat jump at the final flight, the only threat to Sir Gino appeared to come from Burdett Road on his outside, but he quickly showed an impressive turn of foot to put the race to bed.

Sir Gino was cut to 6-4 favourite (from 9-2) for the Triumph by Betfair Sportsbook, who pushed out Burdett Road to 12-1 (from 10-3) in the same market.

Ladbrokes and Coral go a best-priced 7-4 about Sir Gino doing the double last done by Defi Du Seuil in 2017.

Sir Gino powers away from the final hurdle Credit: JOHN GROSSICK

Henderson said: "He's a lovely horse with all the attributes. He's got a lot of scope and will be a chaser one day but we've got to go through the motions and he's a four-year-old who knows his job.

"I think you have to go for the Triumph and I don't think he'll run again before it. That's just the third run of his life and he jumped much slicker than he did at Kempton, we've been practising a bit unsurprisingly. He was very green at Kempton, but he's got the hang of it now."

Henderson, who has won the Triumph a record seven times, won this race in 2015 with Peace And Co, who went on to follow up at the festival.

There was also a move in the Triumph betting at Doncaster after the Gordon Elliott-trained Wodhooh won the Listed SBK Fillies' Juvenile Hurdle .

Wodhooh was cut to 14-1 (from 25-1) for the Triumph by Coral, while Betfair Sportsbook left the filly unchanged at 14-1 for the Triumph but cut her to 8-1 (from 10-1) for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

Triumph Hurdle (March 15, Cheltenham)

bet365: 6-4 Sir Gino, 6 Storm Heart, 9 Bunting, Burdett Road, 14 Salvator Mundi, Wodhooh, Kargese, 16 High Wind, Nurburgring, Majborough, Kala Conti, Salver, 18 bar

Ginny's Destiny draws Stage Star comparison

Ginny's Destiny recorded his third Cheltenham win of the season Credit: Edward Whitaker

Paul Nicholls described Ginny's Destiny as "every bit as good as Stage Star" as he pointed the way to the Turners Novices' Chase at the festival with Saturday's winner.

Ginny's Destiny was sent to the lead early by Harry Cobden and was not for catching in the 2m4½f novice handicap chase – a race won last year by stablemate Stage Star en route to success in the Turners.

Nicholls will follow that route again with 4-1 winner, who was cut to 9-1 (from 14-1) for the Turners.

"He's a proper horse – I cannot explain to anyone how much he has improved from run to run," the trainer said. "His work has been amazing and we'll come back here now for the Turners. He's every bit as good as Stage Star."

Turners’ Novices Chase (1.30 Cheltenham, March 14)

bet365: 11-8 Gaelic Warrior, 6 Il Est Francais, 8 Ginny’s Destiny, 10 Facile Vega, Found A Fifty, 12 Corbetts Cross, Fact To File, Grangeclare West, 14 Hermes Allen, 16 Grey Dawning, Iroko, 20 bar

