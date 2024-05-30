'He was so smooth' - big improver Jasmin De Grugy completes hat-trick for Anthony Honeyball

The well-backed Jasmin De Grugy completed a hat-trick with victory in the 2m4f handicap hurdle to leave trainer Anthony Honeyball looking forward to a chasing campaign later in the year.

The JP McManus-owned five-year-old had risen 30lb in three runs but found further improvement to defy a mark of 101, staying on strongly to beat the gallant Keppage by two and three-quarter lengths.

"It's the perfect scenario really because the handicapper can't quite get to grips with him," said Honeyball. "Being one of JPs, he was a nice, expensive store horse. Things didn't really click for him as a young horse, but he's improved with racing.

"He was a bit of a goon jumping hurdles early on, but he's improved with every run and was so smooth there. Every time he's got near the front he's lugged across a bit, so hopefully he can keep ahead of the assessor."

Jasmin De Grugy's future will lie over fences, and Honeyball is optimistic the switch to chasing can see him continue his winning streak.

He added: "I think we'll put him away and ideally work towards novice handicap chasing over three miles in the autumn."

Mossy bosses it

Laura Horsfall notched her second winner from her fourth runner this week when Melton Mossy ran out a cosy winner of the 2m novice handicap hurdle under Kevin Brogan.

The dual-purpose Towcester trainer also struck with Camacho Man at Leicester on Monday.

