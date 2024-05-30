Titian shows his toughness to land feature handicap for Julie Camacho team

Just a head decided the feature 1m2f handicap with Titian denying the 5-2 favourite Loyal Touch.

The six-year-old raced on the outside of the midfield under Ryan Sexton and picked up generously to lead narrowly inside the final furlong. Loyal Touch was a consistent challenger in the final furlong but had to settle for second.

It was a second success for Titian since he joined the Julie Camacho team, and he went close to clinching a valuable prize when second in last year's Spring Mile at Doncaster.

"We'd pondered for a while about stepping back up to this trip as he has some decent form over a mile without winning recently," said assistant trainer Steve Brown. "This year he's looked like he's really ready for the extra two furlongs and he seems to handle Ripon really well. He's adaptable and everything came together.

"It wasn't a big field but they were a select bunch. He was tough and showed a good attitude, which is pleasing. He takes a couple of weeks between races and I think we'll look at those decent midweek handicaps or the Sunday races because they have decent prize-money."

Woodleigh one to watch

Woodleigh stormed to a four-length success over the well-fancied La La Lucrative in the 6f handicap under 5lb claimer Zac Wheatley for Declan Carroll. It was a first success for the three-year-old gelding, who looks the type to improve again.

