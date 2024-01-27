Massive shock as Jonbon turned over at 1-4 by Elixir De Nutz after making huge jumping errors in Clarence House

Elixir De Nutz upset hot-favourite Jonbon to provide rider Freddie Gingell with the biggest win of his career in the rescheduled Grade 1 My Pension Expert Clarence House Chase.

Jonbon, sent-off the 1-4 favourite, seemed unsettled after an early mistake and did well to stay on his feet when he tried to take the fourth-last fence with him.

He managed to recover to throw down a challenge at the last but was ultimately outstayed by 22-1 shot Elixir De Nutz.

"He's been such a good horse for me and we're three from three together," said a delighted Gingell. "He jumped amazing and travelled amazing. I'm so thankful to Terry Warner and all the owners.

"I can't put it into words. We came here knowing we'd have a chance at a place but never thought this would happen. It's mind blowing. When I needed a jump at the last he gave me one."

Elixir De Nutz (right) gets the better of Jonbon as the pair tussle after the last Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Elixir De Nutz, winner of the Haldon Gold Cup earlier in the season, settled into the best early rhythm as his rivals struggled to find theirs but had to overcome a bad mistake of his own at the third-last.

He looked likely to give way to Jonbon after the last but as the favourite's earlier mistakes began to take their toll, Elixir De Nutz rallied to win by a neck.

As well as a first winner at the highest level for Gingell, the rider also provided his uncle, trainer Joe Tizzard, with his first success at Grade 1 level.

Tizzard said: "I didn't come here thinking I'd win and actually thought I'd prefer the race had been last week [at Ascot] when there were only four runners. Fair play to Jonbon to come back from that mistake.

Jonbon and Elixir De Nutz jump the last together Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"We didn't jump the third-last very well but he pinged the last. Fred held his nerve well and didn't go for his stick too soon. It's our first Grade 1 and Fred's first Grade 1. It's special."

Reacting to Jonbon's indifferent jumping and shock defeat, Nicky Henderson said: "James Bowen said he did remarkably well to get back to where he did but he'd had a fair bit of ground to make up. It's a pity he didn't see a nice stride at the last because I think if he'd have winged that, he wouldn't have lost his momentum, which let the other horse back. He lost the battle but not the war.

"He's quite a busy person and lives on his wits a little bit, so an extra week wasn't exactly what he wanted. We can unwind him now and start again. I was really looking forward to taking on El Fabiolo last weekend and I can't believe today has changed anything massively. We'll let him off a little bit and then start the preparation for March."

The jump that cost Jonbon

Jonbon hits the floor after making a bad mistake at the fourth-last fence Credit: Racing TV

James Bowen holds onto Jonbon's neck as the favourite tries to regain his feet Credit: Racing TV

Bowen somehow manages to stay aboard Jonbon and continue the race Credit: Racing TV

